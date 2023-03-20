Algorithmic Trading Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $42.99 Billion by 2030 at a 12.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Algorithmic Trading Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Service, By Deployment, By Trading Types, By Types Of Traders, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global algorithmic trading market size is expected to reach USD 42.99 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for effective, reliable, fast order execution and reduced transaction costs. Algorithmic trading solutions are widely used to process orders using pre-programmed and automated trading instructions to account for variables such as timing, price, and volume.

Investors and algorithmic traders regularly use high-frequency trading technology, enabling their firms to carry out tens of thousands of trades per second. Moreover, algorithmic trading solutions are widely used by investors and algorithmic traders in a wide variety of conditions, including arbitrage, order execution, and trend trading strategies, among others. Furthermore, the increasing trading volumes put pressure on trading desks to efficiently improve execution performance. This, as a result, is expected to create demand for algorithmic trading solutions.

The increasing use of algorithmic trading platforms by brokerage houses and institutional investors to cut down on costs associated with trading is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Brokerage houses and institutional investors are using these platforms to trade large order sizes. Furthermore, businesses across the globe use these platforms to create liquidity.

Algorithmic Trading Market Report Highlights

Investors and traders widely adopt algorithmic trading software tools to ensure the accurate and effective execution of trade orders. As a result, the software tools segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period

The managed services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR throughout the projection period. The growth is attributed to the ability of managed services to provide traders with support, maintenance, and infrastructure management for efficiently developing trading strategies

The increasing adoption of cloud-based algorithmic trading solutions owing to their scalability, cost-effectiveness, effective management, and easy trade data maintenance capabilities is expected to propel the segment growth over the forecast period

The cryptocurrencies segment is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period. The rising awareness among traders in cryptocurrency trading is expected to create growth opportunities for segment growth over the forecast period

The short-term traders segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Short-term traders are widely adopting algorithmic trading platforms to make it smooth and easy for the financial markets to sell and purchase their stocks at reasonable prices

North America dominated the algorithmic trading industry in 2021. The regional growth can be attributed to the increasing investments in trading technologies and the presence of many algorithmic trading companies in the region. Moreover, growing government support for international trade is anticipated to fuel the growth

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Algorithmic Trading Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Algorithmic Trading Market-Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Algorithmic Trading Market-Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing demand for effective, fast, and reliable order execution and lowered transaction costs

3.3.1.2 Emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and algorithms in the financial services sector

3.3.2 Market challenge analysis

3.3.2.1 Lack of consistency and accuracy in algorithms

Chapter 4 Algorithmic Trading Solution Outlook

4.1 Algorithmic Trading Market Share By Solution, 2021

4.2 Platforms

4.3 Software Tools

Chapter 5 Algorithmic Trading Service Outlook

5.1 Algorithmic Trading Market Share By Service, 2021

5.2 Professional Services

5.3 Managed Services

Chapter 6 Algorithmic Trading Deployment Outlook

6.1 Algorithmic Trading Market Share By Deployment, 2021

6.2 Cloud

6.3 On-premise

Chapter 7 Algorithmic Trading Types Outlook

7.1 Algorithmic Trading Market Share By Trading Types, 2021

7.2 Foreign Exchange (FOREX)

7.3 Stock Markets

7.4 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)

7.5 Bonds

7.6 Cryptocurrencies

7.7 Others

Chapter 8 Algorithmic Trading Type of Traders Outlook

8.1 Algorithmic Trading Market Share By Type of Traders, 2021

8.2 Institutional Investors

8.3 Long-Term Traders

8.4 Short-Term Traders

8.5 Retail Investors

Chapter 9 Algorithmic Trading Regional Outlook

Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

63 Moons Technologies Limited

Wyden

Argo Software Engineering

Inforeach, Inc.

Kuberre Systems, Inc.

Metaquotes Ltd.

Refinitiv

Symphony

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Virtu Finance Inc.

