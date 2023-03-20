Global Super Junction MOSFET Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Super Junction MOSFET Market is projected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2023 to USD 8.8 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The major drivers of the super junction MOSFET market are the large demand for these transistors in the electronics industry for the fabrication of high-voltage electronic components, growing demand from the packaging and fabrication industry, increasing demand for renewable energy, and electric vehicles, and the growing demand for reducing the size of electric components.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Super Junction MOSFET Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Market Insights

As per the technology outlook, the multiple epitaxy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the propulsion outlook, the power supply segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, Infineon Technologies, ST Microelectronics, Hitachi Power, Semikron Elektronik, Vishay Intertechnology, Fairchild Semiconductor, and Toshiba Corporation, among others, are some of the key players in the super junction MOSFET market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/super-junction-mosfet-market-3848

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Multiple Epitaxy

Deep Trench

Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Substrate

Transition Layer

Electrode

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Power Supply

Display

Lighting

Automobile

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com