Dr Edward Pallas: Building Resilience In 'The Men and Women in Blue' with Expert Coaching Strategies

At times, the strong need to be protected too. Battling the dark side of our cities and everyday lives, the police force and law enforcement officials have to deal with more than their fair share of harrowing experiences on a daily basis. At the end of it all, they need support to be able to continue to serve, and to offer their protection to other citizens. Dr Edward Pallas is their ally.

He is excited to announce that he will be delivering his recent talk, titledagain in May to the FBI Threat Operations Center in West Virginia. His speeches and coaching have the power to transform these ‘heroes in blue’ into ‘resilience superheroes.’ Attendees will leave this session with at least five tactics and strategies to better manage stress and develop resilience as their new superpower. Of the many testimonials decorating his website, one extols the benefits of his talks by stating that, “Ed’s knowledge of leadership techniques is unmatched".

An executive coach, author, hostage negotiator, police commander, trainer, and speaker, the multi-talented Dr Edward Pallas offers keynote speeches on the topic of stress and resilience to his ‘brothers and sisters in blue’. He is a published author and has been in law enforcement for over 27 years. As a hostage negotiator for 20 years and a cancer survivor of 5 years, he is well-seasoned to coach law enforcement officials on how to build resilience and manage stress in their daily lives at work. Dr. Pallas is currently the commander of the Montgomery County Police Hostage/Crisis Negotiation Team.

Due to his vast experience in navigating difficult and sensitive situations, he has developed a unique set of strategies and tools that everyone can use to develop resilience and to manage stress. He believes that, “Resilience, the ability to bounce back from stressful events, is simply a set of skills that can be taught, learned, and mastered.”

