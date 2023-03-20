/R E P E A T -- MEDIA INVITE - THE URGENT NEED FOR BETTER ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE GOVERNANCE/

MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Mila, Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) invite media representatives to the unveiling of a joint book on the urgent need for a better governance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the face of unprecedented technological change. This event will take place on March 20 at 9:45 a.m., in Mila's Montréal office.

An online broadcast of the event will be available here.

A conversation will also take place between two leading voices in the field of AI who contributed to the book: Yoshua Bengio, professor at the University of Montreal, founder and scientific director of Mila, scientific director of IVADO and Canada CIFAR Chair in AI, and Kate Crawford, Research Professor at the University of Southern California Annenberg, Senior Principal Researcher at Microsoft Research and a leading scholar of the social, political and environmental implications of artificial intelligence.

There will be Q&A periods for the media during the event.

WHAT New book launch on the urgent need for better AI governance WHEN Monday, March 20, 2023 Reception of media: 9:45 a.m. Speeches and protocol part: from 10:00 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Media Q&A: from 10:20 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Conversation between Y. Bengio and K. Crawford: from 10:20 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Media Q&A: from 11:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. WHO Valérie Pisano, CEO, Mila

Michel Bonsaint, Québec Government representative at the Permanent Delegation of

Canada to UNESCO

Canada to UNESCO Tawfik Jelassi , Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information, UNESCO

Jelassi Carole Jabet , Director, Fonds de recherche du Québec – Santé

Jabet du Québec Santé Yoshua Bengio , founder and scientific director, Mila

Bengio Mila Kate Crawford, Research Professor at the University of Southern California Annenberg ,

Senior Principal Researcher at Microsoft Research WHERE Mila's Agora 6650 St-Urbain Street Montréal





SOURCE Mila - Quebec AI Institute