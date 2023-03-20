Dermatitis Global Market Research Report 2023: An $8.57 Billion Market by 2027 - Long-term Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatitis Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dermatitis market will grow from $6.46 billion in 2022 to $6.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The dermatitis market is expected to grow to $8.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

North America is the largest region in the dermatitis market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the dermatitis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main classes of drugs in dermatitis are corticosteroids, emollients/moisturizers, antihistamines, calcineurin inhibitors, antibiotics, immunomodulators, and interleukin inhibitors. Corticosteroids are a group of steroid hormones generated by vertebrates' adrenal cortex and are also synthetic equivalents of these hormones.

The different routes of administration include topical, oral, and injectable and are used in cancer, blood disorders, chronic diseases, and infectious diseases. It is distributed through various channels such as hospitals, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online or mail pharmacies.

Growth in the atopic dermatitis market is primarily driven by the increasing global prevalence of the disease. The prevalence of dermatitis in children is estimated to be around 15-20% while it is 1-3% in adults. The rising cases of food allergies are adding to the prevalence of dermatitis which ultimately leads to the increase in demand for the medicines to cure this disease.

For example, according to the allergy asthma network 2020, approximately 31.6 million people in the United States have some form of atopic dermatitis. The prevalence of atopic dermatitis globally in children have 15-20 percent and in adults have 1 to 3 percent.

The strict government regulations are one of the restraints for the dermatitis drug market. Atopic Dermatitis (eczema) usually occurs at a very early stage (0-5 years). To find the efficacy and efficiency of the drug, it has to be tried on every type of patient. The effects of certain drugs in adults are quite different than in children, as a reasonable result of the clinical trial cannot be used for the production of drugs that will be served to the children.

This hinders the research and requires more effort in clearing regulations set by FDA. For example, as the patient population is largely children, the FDA in its CFR Code Title 21, Part 50 Protection of Human Subjects, and subpart D has laid down guidelines for the additional safeguard for children in clinical investigation. The regulation complies with the Children's Health Act of 2000 which requires all children subjected to clinical trials to be given additional protection.

The dermatitis market has witnessed a trend of increasing mergers and acquisitions (M&As), done with the purpose of business expansion and increasing visibility. M&As are playing a significant role in today's world and are assumed to expand this market in the years to come.

The vendors in this industry are focusing on collaboration and partnerships to expand their portfolios and improve their market presence. Companies are also strategically making M&As to reduce competition and increase the scalability of their businesses.

The dermatitis drugs market is governed by several regulatory bodies that require the drug manufacturers to get approvals from the concerned authorities before launching their medicines into the market. Two such major regulatory bodies are PMDA (Japan) and CDSCO (India) which carry out quality checks before declaring the drugs suitable for consumption.

PMDA reviews the products to ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of pharmaceuticals and then approves the products that are suitable in every parameter. Similarly, CDSCO is the central drug authority that is responsible for the approval of new drugs in India. These tedious approval processes make the drugs more effective and safe, thereby having a positive impact on the dermatitis drugs market.

The countries covered in the dermatitis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

LEO Pharma A/S

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Bayer HealthCare

Encore Dermatology Inc.

Meda Pharmaceuticals

Allergan Plc. ( Republic of Ireland )

) Bristol- Myers Squibb

Anacor Pharmaceutical Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Mylan

Valeant Pharmaceutical Inc.

Galderma SA

Dow Pharm

Connetics Corporation

Fujisawa Healthcare

AbbVie Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Velite Pharmaceutical

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Medimmune (Astrazeneca)

Bausch Health

Nestle Skin Health (Galderma)

Medimmune (Astrazeneca)

Aqua Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Biofrontera AG

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Dermatitis Drugs Market Characteristics

3. Dermatitis Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

4. Dermatitis Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Dermatitis Drugs Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Dermatitis Drugs Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Dermatitis Drugs Market

5. Dermatitis Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Dermatitis Drugs Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Dermatitis Drugs Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Dermatitis Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Dermatitis Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Corticosteroids

Emollients/Moisturizers

Antihistamines

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Antibiotics

Immunomodulators

Interleukin Inhibitors

6.2. Global Dermatitis Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospital

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Or Mail Pharmacies

6.3. Global Dermatitis Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route Of Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

6.4. Global Dermatitis Drugs Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cancer

Blood Disorders

Chronic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

7. Dermatitis Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Dermatitis Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Dermatitis Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqyd4y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets