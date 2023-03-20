Syneos Health Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate AI Across the Clinical to Commercial Continuum

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® SYNH, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced a strategic multi-year agreement with Microsoft. Utilizing Microsoft Azure services, Syneos Health has developed an advanced analytics platform that enables agile deployment of machine learning (ML) supporting the analysis, design and execution of clinical trials and commercial programs worldwide.



The multi-year agreement includes collaboration with Microsoft Research and leverages developments from OpenAI. Through this collaboration, Syneos Health will deliver technology and data solutions with Microsoft that accelerate clinical development and elevate commercial performance for biopharma customers.

Based on this AI-enabled platform, Syneos Health is able to process and analyze data to fast-track timelines, optimize resource allocation and unlock clinical trial efficiencies. These capabilities will allow for superior site selection and reduced enrollment timelines to bring new treatments to patients faster.

"Microsoft is the ideal technology partner for Syneos Health," said Michelle Keefe, CEO, Syneos Health. "Their clear industry leadership in AI and their pragmatic approach to improving healthcare outcomes for patients, science and industry is completely aligned with our value proposition. We look forward to a strong relationship for years to come – one that drives innovative solutions to accelerate our customers' success."

"We are pleased to work with Syneos Health to bring our expertise in AI together with their solutions to help make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients," said Patty Obermaier, Vice President, U.S. Health and Life Sciences, Microsoft. "Syneos Health's integration of Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Factory, Azure SQL Database, and other Azure services, allows them to develop a platform that empowers biopharma customers to deliver therapies to patients faster."

