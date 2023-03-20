Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 388,808 in the last 365 days.

Global Valves and Fittings Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Valves and Fittings Market is projected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2023 to USD 6.9 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Valves and fittings are largely used to regulate and stop the flow of liquid and gaseous matter. The global valves and fittings market is largely driven by an increase in demand from the pharmaceutical sector to meet the growing demand for pharmaceutical manufacturing due to the global pandemic.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Valves and Fittings Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the valves segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the healthcare segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Parker Hannifin, Circor International, Swagelok, Safelok, Hamlet, AS Schneider, Hex Valve, Bray International, Fuijikin Incorporated, Dwyer Instruments, and SSP Fittings, among others, are some of the key players in the valves and fittings market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/valves-and-fittings-market-3844

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Healthcare
  • Oil & Gas
  • Food & Beverage
  • Construction

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

You just read:

Global Valves and Fittings Market Size & Analysis

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more