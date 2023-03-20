Global Valves and Fittings Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Valves and Fittings Market is projected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2023 to USD 6.9 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028.



Valves and fittings are largely used to regulate and stop the flow of liquid and gaseous matter. The global valves and fittings market is largely driven by an increase in demand from the pharmaceutical sector to meet the growing demand for pharmaceutical manufacturing due to the global pandemic.

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the valves segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the healthcare segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Parker Hannifin, Circor International, Swagelok, Safelok, Hamlet, AS Schneider, Hex Valve, Bray International, Fuijikin Incorporated, Dwyer Instruments, and SSP Fittings, among others, are some of the key players in the valves and fittings market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/valves-and-fittings-market-3844

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Construction

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

