Global Valves and Fittings Market Size & Analysis
Parker Hannifin, Circor International, Swagelok, Safelok, Hamlet, AS Schneider, Hex Valve, Bray International, Fuijikin Incorporated, Dwyer Instruments, and SSP Fittings, among others, are some of the key players in the valves and fittings market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Valves and Fittings Market is projected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2023 to USD 6.9 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028.
Valves and fittings are largely used to regulate and stop the flow of liquid and gaseous matter. The global valves and fittings market is largely driven by an increase in demand from the pharmaceutical sector to meet the growing demand for pharmaceutical manufacturing due to the global pandemic.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Valves and Fittings Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the valves segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the healthcare segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Healthcare
- Oil & Gas
- Food & Beverage
- Construction
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Valves
- Fittings
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
