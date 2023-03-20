Submit Release
Radio Pluggers Presents: You On My Side from singer / songwriter Anirban Jee

You On My Side Genre: Pop / RnB / Soul Launch Date: 10th March 2023 ISRC Code: AU-RKC-23-00001

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From his debut hit single AEIOU, featuring Blue (Celeste Newman), to his 2022 smash Will Above My Wish, Anirban Jee is proving to be an unstoppable force in the Australian R&B pop world. His latest, You On My Side, comes hot on the heels of a remarkable string of successes and awards from his past releases.
You On My Side is a soulful, understated, sophisticated exploration of human connection and emotional intimacy. As Anirban Jee says about what’s behind the new track, ‘You On My Side portrays the fulfilment and celebration of finally meeting the love of one’s life who believes in them and remains on their side through the ups and downs in life. It is a tribute to every person’s journey to find the love of their life.’
His songwriting achievements include SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR 2018 (Australian Songwriting Contest), SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR 2017 (SongsAlive Competition), Winner of Acoustic Category (2021), Winner of INTERNATIONAL and BALLAD Categories (2018), Winner of POP category (2017 Songs Alive Competition), Winner of CONTEMPORARY POP category (2015 Australian Songwriting Awards). With numerous airplays in Commercial FM and AMRAP Radio stations, his debut Track was published by Sydney’s EMBASSY MUSIC PUBLISHING and released by A&R Department (Shock records). His last three releases ‘Mayday’ (2020), ‘Move Out’ (2021) and ‘Will Above My Wish’ (2022) generated quite a positive and exciting reviews on online music magazines such as GongScene, Vents Magazine, Around the Sound, BMA Magazine and ‘Move Out’ even pegged at #1 on Soundslikecafe Singles Chart!! His latest Video single ‘Will Above My Wish’ pegged as a finalist at the 2022 UK Songwriting Contest. Every single release of Anirban Jee has secured considerable radio plays both nationally and internationally.
The track was written by Anirban and recorded, produced, and mastered by Sydney’s multi-platinum producer Steve Peach from Stereo Missile Recordings.
https://www.facebook.com/anirbanjee

https://www.instagram.com/anirbanjeeprofile/

https://www.anirbanjee.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8b9qaQ5sA4&list=OLAK5uy_lruEz1rR4h4GgSwOJajS5c7JA3mRkUPLc

David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+ +44 7552 531612
