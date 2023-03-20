Global Speech-To-Text Market Size & Analysis

Amazon, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Speechmatics, Vocapia Research, Verint Systems, Revcom Inc., and VoiceBase, among others, are some of the key players in the speech-to-text market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Speech-To-Text Market is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2023 to USD 5.9 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The major driver in the speech-to-text market is the increase in demand for voice-based devices and their application in various sectors. Voice authentication is also required in banking services, healthcare, and other cloud-based industries. Cloud-based speech-to-text also offers opportunities for special aid students. This allows them equal educational and working opportunities as this works like assistive technology. These advantages drive the market during the forecast period.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Speech-To-Text Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the deployment outlook, the cloud segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the fraud detection segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Fraud Detection

Content Transcription

Subtitle Generation





Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cloud

On-Premise

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com