Growing Adoption of Metabolomics in Healthcare & Research to Drive the US Metabolomics Market Growth in the Coming Years

Metabolomics Market scope

Increase in awareness related to the use of personalized medicine and extensive use of metabolomics in it drive the growth of the segment.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metabolomics is the study of small molecules called metabolites that are produced by the body's metabolic processes. These metabolites include things like sugars, amino acids, and fats.

Scientists use specialized techniques to measure and analyze these metabolites, and by doing so, they can gain insights into how the body is functioning at a biochemical level. Metabolomics can be used to identify disease biomarkers, understand how medications affect the body, and even explore the impact of diet and lifestyle choices on overall health.

In essence, metabolomics provides a detailed picture of the small molecules in our bodies, helping researchers and doctors better understand the complex processes that underpin health and disease.

𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -

The global metabolomics market was estimated at $2.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The fact that metabolomics has the ability to detect a large number of metabolites from fluid or tissue sample in a single step and it can also yield great amounts leads to a steep rise in demand for metabolomics, thereby driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, high cost of metabolomics instruments and scarcity of professionals restrain the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in analytical techniques and upsurge in R&D expenditure are expected to create an array of opportunities in the industry.

𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲'𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Biochemistry: Metabolomics is closely related to biochemistry, as it seeks to understand the chemical processes that occur within living organisms.

Medicine: Metabolomics is increasingly being used in medicine, particularly for the identification of biomarkers that can be used to diagnose and monitor disease.

Nutrition: Metabolomics is also used in nutrition research, as it can help identify how different diets affect metabolism and overall health.

Environmental Science: Metabolomics can be used to understand the effects of environmental toxins on human health by examining the metabolic changes that occur as a result of exposure to these toxins.

Agriculture: Metabolomics is also being used in agriculture to study plant and animal metabolism, and to develop new methods for improving crop yields and animal health.

Overall, metabolomics is a rapidly growing field that has applications across a wide range of disciplines.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to huge disruptions in the R&D activities, which in turn, impacted the global metabolomics market negatively.

However, the market has almost recovered, in terms of revenue.

Growth in R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, availability of government & private funding for metabolomics research, and ongoing innovations in metabolomics instruments drive the growth of the global metabolomics industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Sample preparation: Proper sample preparation is essential for obtaining accurate and reproducible metabolomics data. This includes steps such as sample extraction, purification, and normalization.

Instrumentation: Metabolomics relies on highly specialized instruments such as mass spectrometers and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers. The quality and sensitivity of these instruments can greatly impact the quality of the data obtained.

Data analysis: Metabolomics generates large amounts of complex data, and proper data analysis is crucial for drawing meaningful conclusions. Advanced statistical techniques and machine learning algorithms are often used to analyze metabolomics data.

Biological variability: The metabolome can vary greatly between individuals and even within the same individual over time. Accounting for biological variability is important for obtaining meaningful results.

Experimental design: Proper experimental design is essential for obtaining valid and reproducible metabolomics data. This includes considerations such as sample size, statistical power, and the selection of appropriate control groups.

Overall, these factors can greatly impact the quality and reliability of metabolomics data, and careful attention to each of them is necessary for successful research.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global metabolomics market, owing to surge in research activities which involve the use of metabolomics. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in awareness related to use of metabolomics.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Bio-Rad Laboratories INC.

Agilent Technologies INC.

Bruker corporation

Danaher Corporation

Human Metabolome Technologies INC.

LECO Corporation

Metabolon INC.

BiocratesLife Science AG

