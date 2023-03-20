Compound Feed Market is estimated to be US$ 716.12 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% - BY PMI
The Report " Compound Feed Market, By Ingredient, By Forms, By Livestock,By Source – Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2030COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Compound Feed Market accounted for US$ 458.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 716.12 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.6%.
The compound feed market refers to the global industry that produces and distributes nutritionally balanced feed for livestock, including cattle, poultry, pigs, and fish. Compound feed is typically made from a mixture of grains, cereals, and protein sources, such as soybean and fishmeal, and is designed to meet the specific nutritional needs of different types of livestock. The compound feed market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for animal protein, rising concerns about food safety and quality, and growing awareness about the importance of animal nutrition. However, the market also faces challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices, regulatory pressures, and concerns about the environmental impact of intensive livestock farming.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - US$ 458.1 billion
CAGR – 4.6%
Base Year - 2020
Forecast Period – 2020 - 2030
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/391
Key Highlights:
• In November 2019, Cargill opened a USD 34.0 million expansion of its Animal Nutrition and Health facility in Temple, Texas.
• In June 2019, Cargill and InnovaFeed entered a partnership through which the companies will develop, manufacture, and market insect protein-based fish feed to support the growing sustainable aquaculture.
Analyst View:
Over the projected period, rising demand for meat and dairy products will be a major driver of the worldwide compound feed market. Furthermore, advancements in animal husbandry procedures, as well as the expansion of local and foreign fast food and restaurant chains around the world, are driving the target market's growth in the near future. Another element driving the growth of the global compound feed market is rising public awareness about animal health. Furthermore, rising research activities in the biotechnology sector are driving demand for compound feed, which is propelling the global compound feed market forward.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Compound Feed Market accounted for US$ 458.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 716.12 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.6%. Global Compound Feed is segmented into Ingredient, Forms, Source and region.
• Based on Ingredient, the Global Compound Feed Market is segmented into Cereals, Cakes and Meals, By-products, and Supplements.
• Based on Forms, the Global Compound Feed Market is segmented into Mash, Pellets, Crumbles, and Others.
• Based on Source, the Global Compound Feed Market is segmented into Plant-based and Animal-based.
• By Region, the Global Compound Feed Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/391
Company Profiles:
The key players in the global Compound Feed Market includes Nutreco N.V, Cargill Incorporated, Smithfield Foods, Inc., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Novus International Inc., Addcon Group GmbH, Adisseo France S.A.S, Tyson Foods, Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., BASF SE, DSM and Elanco Animal Health Inc.
For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/391
Drivers and Restrains of Compound Feed Market:
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Convenience: Instant noodles are a popular option for consumers who are busy since they are a convenient dish that can be cooked fast and effortlessly.
• Affordability: Instant noodles are frequently more economical than other meal alternatives, making them a popular option among customers, especially in developing nations.
• Versatility: Instant noodles are appealing to a wide spectrum of customers since they are offered in a wide variety of flavours and variations, including vegetarian and gluten-free versions.
• Growing demand from emerging economies: The desire for economical and practical food alternatives is growing in emerging nations, which is what is driving the market for instant noodles.
Restrains:
• Health concerns: The health risks associated with instant noodles, especially their excessive salt, fat, and preservative content, have prompted increasing attention and regulatory control in various nations.
• Competition from other convenience foods: Other convenience foods that provide comparable convenience and ease of preparation, such frozen dinners and ready-to-eat snacks, compete with instant noodles on the market.
• Changing consumer preferences: The demand for instant noodles may suffer as consumers search more and more for natural and healthier meal choices.
• Supply chain disruptions: Disruptions in the supply chain, such as variations in the cost or availability of raw materials, can have an influence on both manufacturing and distribution in the instant noodle industry.
Key Reasons to Purchase:
1. Information: Reports frequently provide a variety of data about a certain topic, business, or market. They can offer perceptions into patterns, figures, and other crucial information that can guide decision-making.
2. Analysis: Reports may also contain analysis of the information provided, which can aid the reader in comprehending the data's implications and what they signify for their industry or business.
3. Expertise: Subject matter experts with in-depth knowledge and expertise in their fields frequently write reports. Anyone looking to grasp a topic or sector more thoroughly may find this expertise to be helpful.
4. Competitive Advantage: A report may help people or companies achieve a competitive edge by keeping them informed of the most recent trends and advancements in their field.
5. Time-saving: It might take a lot of time to study and gather knowledge about a subject. A report may be purchased so that people or organisations can get a thorough and well-researched document that has already done a lot of the homework for them, saving them time and money.
For people who want to learn more about a topic, industry, or market and who appreciate the knowledge and expertise offered by a thorough, well-researched paper, purchasing a report may generally be a reasonable investment.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Other Trending Reports:
• Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market - by Product Type (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino acid, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifier, and Others), By Animal type (Young Ruminants and Mature Ruminants), By Product Form (Dry, Liquid, and Others), By Product Function (Single Function and Multifunction), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
• Baby Food Market - By Product Type (Ready to Feed Baby Food, Dried Baby Food, Infant Cereals, Infant Milk Formula, and Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid, and Solid), by Source Type (Inorganic and Organic), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Drugstores, Hypermarkets, Online Channel, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2574
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube