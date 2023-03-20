PRIB: Senate honors Filipino student mathematicians

Senate honors Filipino student mathematicians

The Senate on Monday, March 20, 2023 adopted a resolution congratulating 19 Filipino students who were awarded gold medals at the World International Mathematical Olympiad (WIMO) held last January 7-8, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, author of Senate Resolution No. 54, commended the 19 "mathletes," who were present in the Senate gallery, in his sponsorship speech. Senators Eamon Bong Revilla Jr. and Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa delivered their respective co-sponsorship speeches while all senators were made co-authors of the resolution

Honored were: Alexandra Brianne Gochian from St. Jude Catholic School for the Senior Secondary Group; Harvey James Dolar from Philippine Science High School - Main Campus for the Secondary 3 Group; and Mateo Iñigo Espocia from Genesis Christian Academy for the Primary 5 Group. The three got the highest score in their respective fields.

Also included in the WIMO gold medalists are: Caiser Charleton Chua So, Skyler Loan B. Uy, Linaiah Amethyst O. Flores, Lourd Grey M. Latido, Liam Spark Peña Palarca, Lineth Mikaela B. Muldez, Agatha Maria Eden O. Nunag, Skyler Ycaruz O. Flores, Zac Andre E. De Lara, Jenelle Nyka G. Lee, Princess Abbey Cziarah A. Aquino, Arwin Peter C. Castro, Evan Justin E. Panergo, Matt Raymond Ayento, Matthew Charles C. Carpio and Rey Stephen Chua.

"No other name is more apt for this competition, other than the 'Battle of the Golds." One should be a gold medalist in the Hongkong International Mathematical Olympiad, Thailand International Mathematical Olympiad or the Guangdong Greater Bay Area Mathematical Olympiad just to be eligible to participate in the prestigious World International Mathematical Olympiad," Villanueva said.

"These Mathletes, through their grit and hard work, superbly stood out among gold medalists from 14 countries as they competed in logical thinking, arithmetic or algebra, number theory, geometry and combinatorics," he said.

In addition to the 19 gold medals, the Philippine delegation represented by 178 students from kinder to senior high school, also tallied 52 silver and 67 bronze medals, the resolution stated.

The other countries that participated in the WIMO included Australia, Hongkong, Bulgaria, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Myanmar, Cambodia, Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

"The impressive performance of the Philippine delegation in the WIMO indicates that the country's educational system is capable of producing world class students in mathematics and is a promising indicator that the Philippines can improve its standing in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and other global standards for academics," it added.###