Padilla: On Helping Address the Environmental Problem in Mindoro

PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 20, 2023 On Helping Address the Environmental Problem in Mindoro It goes without saying that we welcome the help of our foreign allies in helping contain the massive oil spill from the MT Princess Empress off Mindoro Oriental. Even as a Japanese vessel with a remotely operated vehicle is due to arrive in Mindoro today to help in the cleanup operations, the United States Coast Guard has expressed willingness to help in the response actions. Helping address this environmental problem can be considered a test case for the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the Philippines and the US, beyond the Balikatan joint exercises. The stakes in an environmental crisis are much higher than those in conventional warfare: We are talking about our people's basic needs such as food, water, and livelihood, to name a few. Thus I appeal to the US, as our longtime ally, to help us in disaster response. Doing so will be further proof that we are right in our decision to approve the EDCA. While our authorities conduct investigations to get to the bottom of the incident, our priority now is to contain the oil spill before it spreads to other areas and threatens to destroy more lives. Sa Pagtulong sa Pagtugon sa Environmental Problem sa Mindoro Una, lubos tayong nagpapasalamat sa ating mga kaibigan sa ibayong dagat sa tulong na ipinaaabot nila para pigilin ang pagkalat ng langis galing sa MT Princess Empress sa Mindoro Oriental. Habang ang isang barkong Hapon na may remotely operated vehicle ay papunta na sa Mindoro ngayong araw para tumulong sa cleanup operations, nagpahayag ng interes ang US Coast Guard na tumulong sa pagtugon sa problemang ito. Ang pagtulong sa pagtugon sa environmental problem na ito ay maaaring ituring na isang "test case" para sa Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at US - higit pa sa Balikatan joint exercises. Mas malaki ang nakataya sa krisis pangkapaligiran na ito kumpara sa conventional warfare, dahil ang pinaguusapan natin ay ang epekto sa pangunahing pangangalingan ng tao: ilan lamang dito ang pagkain, tubig, at pangkabuhayan. Dahil dito, nananawagan tayo sa US bilang kasangga natin na tulungan tayo sa disaster response, dahil ito ang magpapatunay sa atin na tama ang ginawang desisyon tungkol sa EDCA. Habang ang ating mga awtoridad ay nagiimbestiga para alamin ang dahilan ng insidente, ang ating prayoridad ngayon ay pigilan ang pagkalat ng langis sa ibang lugar at magbantang manira ng kabuhayan ng mga Pilipino.