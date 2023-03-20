Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 388,744 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino asks Comelec to delay COC filing period for Barangay, SK polls

PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release
March 20, 2023

Tolentino asks Comelec to delay COC filing period for Barangay, SK polls

MANILA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino has asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to delay the scheduled period for the filing of certificate of candidacies (COC) of those running in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) later this year.

According to Tolentino, having the COC filing period done in July will only "burden the local government units (LGUs)" due to election-related restrictions enshrined under the Omnibus Election Code.

"Ako po ay nakiusap sa Commission on Elections na i-postpone ang filing ng certificate of candidacy sa August. Huwag po sa July dahil napakaaga po ng July," Tolentino said on Monday.

"Magkakaroon na ng napakaraming ban--ban sa employment, ban sa construction," he added.

Tolentino also stressed that having an early filing period will only "entail" the administrative expenses of the Philippine National Police (PNP) as the security checkpoints will be extended for additional days.

"Gun ban na nga, ang dami pang ide-deploy na resources," he said.

The senator said it is only just and fair to adjust the time frame of the filing period considering that BSKE will be held during the last week of October 2023 and since the law only prescribed a 10-day campaign period when electing barangay and youth leaders.

You just read:

Tolentino asks Comelec to delay COC filing period for Barangay, SK polls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more