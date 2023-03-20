PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 20, 2023 Senate approves on third, final reading OTOP bill; Gatchalian vows measure would open up more opportunities for MSMEs The Senate approved on third and final reading the proposed One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, which once enacted into law, would institutionalize an OTOP program, provide Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) a comprehensive range of support services, and attract attention to the untapped local potential of MSMEs. "MSMEs, as the backbone of our economy, play a crucial role in generating revenues and creating jobs. With the approval, we are now one step closer to realizing our goal of bolstering the development of MSMEs and enhancing countryside growth and development," said Gatchalian, co-author and co-sponsor of the bill. The measure seeks to institutionalize an OTOP program that would promote the inclusive and sustainable economic development of MSMEs and develop local products and services rooted in the culture and competitive advantage of each town in the country. Based on estimates using the Philippine Statistics Authority 2006 gross value added (GVA) data for MSMEs as a baseline, the sector contributed a GVA of P2.3 trillion pesos in 2021. In the same year, the sector also provided 5.5 million jobs or roughly two-thirds of the total workforce of the country, Gatchalian said. "Recognizing the vital role of the MSME sector, this measure will further enable the coordination of our local government units, national government agencies, and private sector to improve the quality and competitiveness of our exports and domestic products," he added. According to the senator, the impact of the OTOP measure extends far beyond the promotion of cultural products and indigenous materials as it also seeks to draw attention to the untapped local potential of products that need to be discovered and supported. "Halimbawa na lang dito ang mga produkto ng Valenzuela City. Nakilala man ang aming lungsod bilang 'Industrial City', ipinagmamalaki rin ng mga Valenzuelano ang mga produktong tulad ng 'Oh So Healthy' fruit crisps, at maging ang handicraft products katulad ng eco-bayong," Gatchalian said. As approved by the Senate, the measure will establish the OTOP Philippines Trustmark as a guarantee of excellence in OTOP Philippines products and services. It will also direct certain agencies to construct and allocate spaces for the establishment of OTOP Philippines Hubs as well as create an OTOP Program Office in every LGU. OTOP aprubado na ng Senado; inaasahang lalong magsusulong sa MSMEs --Gatchalian Aprubado na ng Senado sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang panukalang One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, na magpapatibay sa isang OTOP program na magbibigay sa Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) ng komprehensibong pagsuporta at hihikayat ng pansin para sa mga tinatawag na "untapped potential" ng mga lokal na produkto ng bawat bayan sa bansa. "Ang MSMEs, na tinaguriang 'backbone of Philippine economy', ay may mahalagang papel sa pagpapausbong ng ekonomiya at paglikha ng mga trabaho. Kasunod ng pag-apruba natin sa OTOP Act, malapit na nating maisakatuparan ang ating layunin na palakasin pa ang mga MSME tungo sa pag-unlad ng mga kanayunan," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ang panukalang-batas, kung saan co-author at co-sponsor si Gatchalian, ay naglalayong i-institutionalize ang isang OTOP program na magtataguyod ng mga MSME sa pamamagitan ng pagbuo at pagsulong ng mga lokal na produkto at serbisyo na kilala at nakaugat na sa kultura ng isang bayan o rehiyon sa bansa. Batay sa mga pagtatantya gamit ang datos ng Philippine Statistics Authority 2006 gross value added (GVA) para sa MSMEs bilang baseline, ang sektor ay nakapag-ambag na ng GVA na P2.3 trilyong piso noong 2021. Sa parehong taon, nagbigay din ang sektor ng 5.5 milyong trabaho o humigit-kumulang two-thirds ng kabuuang workforce ng bansa, sabi ni Gatchalian. "Sa pagkilala sa mahalagang papel ng sektor ng MSME, ang panukalang ito ay higit na magbibigay-daan sa koordinasyon ng ating mga local government units, national government agencies, at pribadong sektor upang mapabuti ang kalidad at competitiveness ng ating mga exports at domestic products," paggigiit ni Gatchalian. Ayon sa kanya, ang epekto ng panukalang OTOP ay higit pa sa pagsulong ng mga produktong pangkultura at mga katutubong materyales dahil layon din nitong bigyang pansin ang hindi pa nagagamit na lokal na potensyal ng mga produkto na kailangang matuklasan at suportahan. "Halimbawa na lang dito ang mga produkto ng Valenzuela City. Nakilala man ang aming lungsod bilang 'Industrial City' ay ipinagmamalaki rin ng mga Valenzuelano ang mga produktong tulad ng 'Oh So Health' fruit crisps, at maging ang handicraft products katulad ng eco-bayong," aniya. Ang panukalang batas ay magtatatag ng OTOP Philippines Trustmark bilang isang garantiya ng pagiging mahusay ng mga produkto at serbisyong sariling atin. Aatasan din nito ang ilang ahensya na magtayo at maglaan ng mga espasyo para sa pagtatatag ng OTOP Philippines Hubs gayundin ang paglikha ng OTOP Program Office sa bawat LGU.