Global OPV (Organic Solar Cell) Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global OPV (Organic Solar Cell) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 13.7% from 2023 to 2028.



The OPV market will be highly driven by increasing demand for sufficient electricity in developing and under-developed countries, rising need for renewable and sustainable sources of energy, growing awareness regarding integrating electricity into different products, and increasing government subsidies and investments into organic solar cells (OPV) technology.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global OPV (Organic Solar Cell) Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the Bilayer Membrane Heterojunction segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the BIPV & architecture segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, New Energy Technologies, Heliatek Gmbh, Disa Solar, Belectric Opv Gmbh, Solarmer Energy, Inc, Armor, and Sunpower, among others, are some of the key players in the OPV (organic solar cell) market

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

BIPV & Architecture

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Device

Automotive

Military & Device

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Bilayer Membrane Heterojunction

Schottky Type

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

