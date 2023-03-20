KYBORA and Foundation Rwanda are pleased to announce the launch of the "Foundation Rwanda- KYBORA Initiative"

As part of this initiative, KYBORA will dedicate a percentage of its earnings to support the objectives of Foundation Rwanda, a grassroots non-profit with an intergenerational approach to breaking cycles of trauma and poverty. Specifically, the KYBORA initiative will be focused on helping second-generation survivors born of rapes which occurred during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. KYBORA will provide small business loans to empower youth to start businesses of their interest and take the necessary courses and training to be successful.

PRINCETON, N.J., and KIGALI, Rwanda, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of this initiative, KYBORA will dedicate a percentage of its earnings to support the objectives of Foundation Rwanda, a grassroots non-profit with an intergenerational approach to breaking cycles of trauma and poverty. Specifically, the KYBORA initiative will be focused on helping second-generation survivors born of rapes which occurred during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. KYBORA will provide small business loans to empower youth to start businesses of their interest and take the necessary courses and training to be successful.

"KYBORA is happy to be able to help young men and women realize their dreams to become self-sufficient entrepreneurs. Playing a part in developing a brighter future for these young individuals who have overcome so much in their lives is a great source of joy for all of us," said Alan Vanderborght, CEO of KYBORA. Emilienne Kambibi, Senior Counselor at Foundation Rwanda, added: "This program was created by second-generation survivors for second-generation survivors to be able to care for their aging mothers and of becoming self-sufficient as they start their own families. It takes a very special partner like KYBORA to understand the challenges these youth face and to respond to their hopes and dreams by providing access to capital where conventional lenders won't."

Foundation Rwanda (www.foundationrwanda.org) was established in 2007 to provide holistic support to empower both, second-generation survivors born of rapes which occurred during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, and their mothers. Its mission is:

To provide support for educational opportunities including vocational training and university scholarships for second-generation survivors.

To convene and link families to mental health, medical, and social support services.

To empower families economically by providing income-generating and financial literacy programs and small business innovation grants.

To create awareness about the consequences of genocide and sexual violence through photography and new media.

KYBORA is a global advisory group whose mission is to help life sciences companies achieve enduring success (www.kybora.com). It offers optimal corporate and business development transaction services to biopharma companies worldwide.

Pull Quote

