Global Protective Fabrics Market Size & Analysis
Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Protective Fabrics Market is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2023 to USD 9.9 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.
One of the major drivers of the protective fabrics market is its continued and growing use in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors. There are fabrics that are chemical resistant and can be used in research laboratories and for surgical applications. Protective fabrics are also fire and heat-resistant and have found applications in apparel for firemen and workers in the construction sector.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Protective Fabrics Market - Forecast to 2028''
Key Market Insights
- As per the material outlook, the polyester segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the construction segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- 3M Company, Teijin Limited, Klopman International, Cetriko, SL, Glen Raven, Lakeland Inc., Gore & Associates, and Milliken Company, among others, are some of the key players in the protective fabrics market
Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Polyester
- Cotton Fiber
- Aramid
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Fire & Heat Resistant
- Chemical Resistant
- UV Resistant
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Healthcare
- Construction
- Firefighting
- Law enforcement & Military
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
