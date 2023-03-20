El Salvador and Thorium Energy Alliance Sign MOU for Civilian Nuclear Deployment

El Salvador takes another step towards diversifying its energy matrix by signing an MOU agreement with Thorium Energy Alliance for the development of the El Salvadorian Energy Bridge plan for deployment of civilian nuclear energy. With the aim of implementing new, more efficient, and environmentally friendly forms of energy generation for over 6 million Salvadorans, the Government of El Salvador and Thorium Energy Alliance have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote the "El Salvador Energy Bridge" plan for renewable energy through thorium.

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- El Salvador takes another step towards diversifying its energy matrix by signing an MOU agreement with Thorium Energy Alliance for the development of the El Salvadorian Energy Bridge plan for deployment of civilian nuclear energy. With the aim of implementing new, more efficient, and environmentally friendly forms of energy generation for over 6 million Salvadorans, the Government of El Salvador and Thorium Energy Alliance have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote the "El Salvador Energy Bridge" plan for renewable energy through thorium.

The document was signed by Daniel Alvarez, Director General of Energy, Hydrocarbons and Mines (DGEHM), and John Kutsch, Executive Director of Thorium Energy Alliance, at the Embassy of El Salvador in Washington D.C., with Ambassador Milena Mayorgaas a witness of honor.The purpose of the agreement is to formally establish the framework for cooperation between Thorium Energy Alliance and the DGEHM to develop a comprehensive and strategic plan to deploy, in an advanced and safe manner, energy generation through thorium-powered reactors and thermal energy storage systems. "I am pleased to announce the launch of this innovative project that will revolutionize the energy landscape of El Salvador.

I want to thank Thorium Energy Alliance for their dedicated work in implementing a safe nuclear future for El Salvador. Their experience and commitment have been invaluable in making this initiative a reality," said Daniel Alvarez, Director General of Energy, Hydrocarbons and Mines, during the signing.

Thorium is a naturally occurring element that can be used as a nuclear fuel to generate electricity in advanced nuclear reactors. The process of generating energy with thorium is safer and more efficient than the process of generating energy with uranium. Additionally, thorium is an abundant element, and its use as nuclear fuel can reduce dependence on fossil fuels and enhance critical material supply chains. Advantages of generating process heat and electricity with thorium include: less nuclear waste, reduced risk of nuclear proliferation, greater energy efficiency, and lower risk of nuclear accidents.

"The leadership of El Salvador is rising and taking the bold steps necessary to ensure access to abundant and reliable energy, with the goal of ensuring a future of prosperity for all," said John Kutsch, Executive Director of Thorium Energy Alliance.

This announcement marks the beginning of a new stage for renewable energy generation in El Salvador that, starting today, will begin a plan with Thorium Energy Alliance for the implementation of nuclear energy with thorium fuel. This initiative not only addresses our country's urgent need to quickly deploy safe, clean, and cost-effective energy, but also improve the possibility, reliability, and environment of the world.

"Through this effort, we are fulfilling President Nayib Bukele's mandate to consolidate the diversification strategy of our energy matrix to improve the economy and well-being of our citizens," emphasized El Salvador's Ambassador to the United States, Milena Mayorga.

Thorium Energy Alliance is an education-focused organization composed of scientists and engineers committed to reducing the cost of energy, increasing the availability of critical materials, and protecting the environment. Thorium used in advanced reactors is a safe, cost effective and efficient alternative to traditional nuclear fuels. Their innovative approach to finding sustainable energy solutions has made them a valuable partner in this global effort.

Washington D.C., March 20, 2023

https://youtu.be/jN7vk7Ddfek

"The leadership of El Salvador is rising and taking the bold steps necessary"

