Cider Market is estimated to be US$ 6.29 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.7% - BY PMI

According to the latest research study, the demand of Cider Market accounted for US$ 4.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.3 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7%.
The cider market refers to the industry of producing and selling alcoholic beverages made from fermented apple juice. Cider has been a popular drink in many countries, particularly in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and parts of Europe. The cider market has experienced growth in recent years, with an increasing demand for craft and artisanal ciders. There has also been a rise in flavored ciders, including fruit and spice-infused varieties.
Cider is often consumed in the summer months, but there has been an effort to market it as a year-round drink. The industry faces challenges such as changing weather patterns affecting apple crops and potential government regulations on alcohol consumption.
Key Highlights:
• In March 2022, Stormalong Cider, a Massachusetts-based cidery, announced the introduction of Stormalong Unfiltered, the newest addition to Stormalong’s core line up of hard ciders that are available year-round.
• In December 2022, San Diego–based Coronado Brewing Company is launching California’s first USDA-certified organic canned cider line. The new brand, Coronado Hard Cider, will release its first two flavors, Nice & Dry and Super Fruit Cider, in their tasting rooms and across select San Diego retailers starting the first week in December before rolling out throughout California in early 2022.
Analyst View:
Cider market is growing due to increased spending capacity, changing lifestyle habits, and rising demand for low-alcohol beverages. Furthermore, the growth of small and medium-sized cideries is propelling the cider market. Smaller businesses are more focused on traditional cider manufacturing, whilst larger businesses are more concerned with diversifying their product portfolio. Furthermore, producers' increasing efforts to position cider as a healthier option to other alcoholic beverages are likely to assist the global cider market's growth. The high sugar content of cider, on the other hand, is a key impediment to global market expansion.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Cider Market accounted for US$ 4.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.3 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7%.Global Cider is segmented into nature, flavor, type, distribution channel, end-user and region.
• Based on Nature, the Global Cider Market is segmented into Organic and Conventional.
• Based on Flavor, the Global Cider Market is segmented into Apple, Pear, Peaches, Lemon, and Other.
• Based on Type, the Global Cider Market is segmented into Hard, Dry, Sweet, Sparkling, Soft, and Others.
• Based on Distribution Channel, the Global Cider Market is segmented into Direct and Indirect (Wholesale, Online Retailer, Supermarket, and Specialty Stores).
• Based on End-user, the Global Cider Market is segmented into Beverages, Cooking Ingredient, and Cocktails.
• By Region, the Global Cider Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Company Profiles:
The key players in the Cider Market includes Heineken International, Seattle Cider Company, Britannica Company, Vander Mill Ciders, Carlsberg Breweries, The Boston Beer Company, Anheuser-Busch Company, The Cyder Market LLC., Woodchuck, Crispin Cider Co., and Miller Coors LLC.
Drivers and Restrains of Cider Market:
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
Restrains:
