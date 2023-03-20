Submit Release
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Allianz Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2023

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Allianz SE ("Allianz") (OTC Other: ALIZY) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 9, 2018 and May 17, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Allianz, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/allianz-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=37400&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Allianz includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allianz did not have effective internal controls; (2) Allianz's subsidiary was involved in substantial fraudulent activity; (3) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of substantial losses and financial costs; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 3, 2023

Aggrieved Allianz investors only have until April 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-allianz-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-april-3-2023-301775460.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

