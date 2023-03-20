CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Sotera Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 27, 2023

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Sotera Health Company ("Sotera") SHC shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sotera common stock: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around November 20, 2020; (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering conducted on or around March 18, 2021; and/or (iii) between November 20, 2020 and September 19, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Sotera, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sotera-health-company-loss-submission-form-2?prid=37395&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Sotera includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) long before the Company's initial public offering, Sotera's executives and controlling shareholders knew of the significant health risks associated with exposure to elevated levels of Ethylene Oxide ("EtO"); 2) despite that knowledge, Sotera failed to employ adequate and effective emissions control systems at its sterilization facilities and often subverted whatever control systems the Company did have; 3) these failures and subversions allowed dangerous amounts of toxic EtO fumes to pollute the air surrounding those facilities and exposed people living in the adjacent communities to significantly increased cancer risks; 4) even after Sotera's closure of its Illinois EtO processing plant, the Company continued to operate multiple sterilization facilities that emitted dangerous levels of EtO; and 5) to the extent that the Company purported to warn of liability risks from the EtO cancer-related lawsuits, Sotera failed to disclose the true extent of those risks by withholding information from investors regarding the inadequacy or subversion of its EtO emissions control systems.

DEADLINE: March 27, 2023

Aggrieved Sotera investors only have until March 27, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong