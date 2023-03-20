Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 388,722 in the last 365 days.

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Fate Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 22, 2023

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Fate Therapeutics, Inc. ("Fate") FATE shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Fate, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fate-therapeutics-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=37394&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Fate includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the global collaboration and option agreement for cell-based cancer immunotherapies that the Company entered into with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (the "Janssen Collaboration Agreement") was less sustainable than Fate had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, certain the clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the Janssen Collaboration Agreement could not be relied upon as future revenue sources; (iii) as a result, Fate had overstated the impact of the Janssen Collaboration Agreement's on Fate's long-term clinical and commercial profitability; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: March 22, 2023

Aggrieved Fate investors only have until March 22, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-fate-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-march-22-2023-301775448.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

You just read:

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Fate Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 22, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more