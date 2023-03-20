CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind National Vision Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 28, 2023

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention National Vision Holdings, Inc. ("National Vision") EYE shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased shares of National Vision common stock between May 13, 2021, and May 9, 2022, both dates inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in National Vision, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/national-vision-loss-submission-form?prid=37397&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against National Vision includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) National Vision was experiencing extraordinary wage and labor pressures as a result of intense competition and disruptions in the labor market due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (b) National Vision had made a significant multi-million dollar investment in wage and compensation payments to its vision care professionals in order to prevent mass defections in the middle of 2021; (c) the enhanced payouts were expected to negatively impact the Company's fourth quarter 2021 costs and profit margins to an extent materially greater than what had been disclosed to investors; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, the Company's profitability metrics were expected to deteriorate below not only favorable 2020 results, but also pre-pandemic levels; e) the Company's recruitment and retention efforts had not been successful and there was a substantial undisclosed risk that National Vision would experience staff and optometrist shortages and capacity constraints.

DEADLINE: March 28, 2023

Aggrieved National Vision investors only have until March 28, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong