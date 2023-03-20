Unlocking the Potential of the Heparin Market: Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges

Heparin Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heparin market refers to the global market for heparin, a blood-thinning medication that is commonly used in the prevention and treatment of blood clots. Heparin is typically derived from the mucous membranes of animals such as pigs and cows, and it is commonly used in a variety of medical settings, including hospitals, clinics, and home care settings.

The heparin market has experienced steady growth over the past few years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of blood clotting disorders and the growing demand for anticoagulant medications. Additionally, the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, has also contributed to the growth of the heparin market.

The heparin market is segmented based on various factors such as type, source, application, and geography. There are two main types of heparin: unfractionated heparin (UFH) and low molecular weight heparin (LMWH), each of which has its own unique characteristics and uses.

Some of the key players in the global heparin market include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Leo Pharma A/S, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Viatris Inc.. These companies are engaged in activities such as research and development, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market position and expand their product portfolios.

Overall, the heparin market is expected to continue growing in the future, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of blood clotting disorders, the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and the growing demand for anticoagulant medications. However, the market also faces challenges such as the high cost of heparin therapy and the potential risk of side effects associated with its use.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Heparin Market was pegged at $6.53 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $11.01 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Surge in incidence of venous thromboembolism and cardiovascular disorders, rise in use of heparin in surgical procedures, and increase in geriatric populations drive the growth of the global heparin market. However, side effects associated with heparin and presence of alternative anticoagulants hinder the market growth. On the contrary, availability of synthetic and semi-synthetic heparin mimetics and R&D activities to develop heparin with improved therapeutics are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The heparin market witnessed a modest growth during the pandemic due to rise in use of low molecular weight heparin for Covid-19 treatment.

A large number of patients are suffering from Covid-19 which is linked to respiratory disease. The demand for heparin has increased as it helps to control respiratory inflation and acts as a blood thinner.

The global heparin market is segmented on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the low molecular weight heparin segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the venous thromboembolism segment dominated in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the coronary artery disease segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The global heparin market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. However, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market.

The global heparin market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Leo Pharma A/S, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Viatris Inc.

