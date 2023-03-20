6th Annual MarketsandMarkets Real-World Evidence & Life Sciences Analytics Conference Boston on October 16th - 17th 2023
The emergence of this pandemic has posed severe financial constraints on pharma-biopharma companies in several countries,BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is pleased to announce that registrations for the 6th Annual Real-World Evidence and Life Sciences Analytics Conference have started with an early bird discount of 20%. The conference will be held on October 16th - 17th, 2023, in Boston, USA.
The Real-World Evidence and Life Sciences Analytics Conference is one of the leading events in the life sciences industry, bringing together thought leaders, industry experts, and professionals to discuss the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in real-world evidence and life sciences analytics. The conference provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from experts, share their experiences, and network with peers and colleagues.
This year's conference will cover a wide range of topics, including:
• Real-world evidence generation, analysis, and interpretation
• Real-world data sources and analytics
• Artificial intelligence and machine learning in life sciences
• Digital health and wearables
• Patient-centricity and patient-reported outcomes
• Health economics and outcomes research
• Regulatory compliance and patient privacy
• Data visualization and storytelling
And much more!
The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, case studies, and interactive workshops led by industry leaders and experts. The conference program has been designed to provide attendees with valuable insights, actionable strategies, and practical tips that they can apply in their work.
Early bird registrations for the conference have started, and attendees can save up to 20% by registering before August 2023. Moreover, we are delighted to announce that we have already received registrations from a couple of sponsors like Adelphi, Healthverity and more, who have registered in advance.
MarketsandMarkets has a track record of delivering high-quality conferences that bring together the best minds in the industry. Our conferences are known for their quality content, engaging speakers, and excellent networking opportunities. We are committed to delivering an outstanding experience for all attendees.
"We are thrilled to be organizing the 6th Annual Real-World Evidence and Life Sciences Analytics Conference in Boston this year," said Mr Anoop Garg, Co-Founder and Director of MarketsandMarkets. "The life sciences industry is undergoing rapid changes, and this conference is an excellent opportunity for professionals to stay up to date with the latest trends, technologies, and best practices. We have an excellent line-up of speakers and topics, and we look forward to welcoming attendees from around the world."
To learn more about the 6th Annual Real-World Evidence and Life Sciences Analytics Conference, including registration information, speaker line-up, and program details, please visit the conference website LINK.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀
MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in India. We publish strategic market research reports, serving more than 1700 clients worldwide, including 80% of the global fortune 1000 companies. Our reports provide actionable insights and recommendations that help our clients to make informed business decisions. We also organize conferences and summits on various industries, bringing together thought leaders and experts to share their knowledge and insights.
