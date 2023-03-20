Colombian Senate: Main Political Forces Represented in New Friendship Group with Morocco

MOROCCO, March 20 - In the resolution to create the friendship group with the Moroccan parliament for the period 2022-2026, it is emphasized that the two vice-presidents of the Senate are also members of the group, which gives it a greater weight in line with with the interest and consideration that the Colombian Senate has for relations with Morocco.

The friendship group is chaired by German Blanco, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and member of the first committee of the Senate. He represents the Conservative Party (member of the ruling alliance).

In addition to Roy Carreras of President Gustavo Petro's Historical Pact and German Blanco, the members of the friendship group are respectively Miguel Angel Pinto Hernandez, Senate first vice-Speaker, representing the Liberal Party (member of the ruling alliance), Honorio Miguel Henriquez Pinedo, Senate second vice-Speaker, representing the Democratic Center Party (opposition).

They are also Maria José Pizzaro, member of the first committee of the Senate, representing the Historical Pact (in power), Paola Holguin Moreno, member of the second committee of the Senate (Foreign Affairs), representing the Democratic Center Party (opposition), Fabio Raul Amin Saleme, president of the first committee of the Senate, representing the Liberal Party (member of the ruling alliance), José Alfredo Gnecco Zulata, member of the third committee of the Senate, representing the party of the U (Social of National Unity-member of the ruling alliance), José Luis Perez Oyuela, member of the second committee of the Senate, representing the Party of Radical Change (opposition) and Ivan Leonidas Name Vasquez, member of the second committee of the Senate, representing the Green Alliance (member of the ruling alliance).

The friendship group with Morocco is integrated by prominent figures of the political scene in Colombia, both from the majority and the opposition.

It should also be noted that of the ten members of the group, seven are from the ruling alliance that supports President Petro and three are members of opposition parties, so much so that the issue of good relations with Morocco is unanimous within the political class, majority and opposition alike.

In addition, the parties from which the ten members of the friendship group come from represent 88.8% of the composition of the Senate.

Last November, Roy Barreras had estimated, following a meeting with the Moroccan ambassador in Colombia, Farida Loudaya, that Morocco is a "strategic ally" of Colombia in the Arab region, highlighting the diplomatic relations of half a century that unite the two countries.

This statement by Barreras followed a motion adopted last October by a majority of 63 senators out of 108, and in which the upper house in Colombia expressed its "categorical rejection" and "its total disagreement" with the decision of President Petro to recognize the so-called "sadr".

MAP: 17 March 2023