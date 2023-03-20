First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on Novruz bayram

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Novruz bayram.

The post says:

“Dear brothers and sisters!

I cordially congratulate you all on the Novruz Bayram! I wish you robust health, wonderful feelings, great mood, happiness and long life! May you always have a smile on your face, and your sorrow keep away from you! May everyone’s lives be filled with many happy and bright days!

May Allah rest in peace the souls of all martyrs who sacrificed their life and give patience to their families!

May the Most High protect our people from troubles!

Deep respect and love,

Your MEHRIBAN.”