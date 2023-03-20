Submit Release
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell to attend donors’ conference in Brussels

SWEDEN, March 20 - On Monday 20 March, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell will attend the international donors’ conference in Brussels. The Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU initiated the donors’ conference to help the people in Türkiye and Syria affected by the earthquakes.

As representative of the Swedish Presidency, Mr Kristersson host the conference together with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Mr Forssell and Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi will moderate the conference.

The donors’ conference is organised at the initiative of Sweden and in cooperation with Turkish authorities. The conference is open to EU Member States, candidate countries and potential candidate countries, neighbouring countries and partner countries, G20 countries (with the exception of Russia), Gulf Cooperation Council Member States, the UN, international organisations, humanitarian actors, and international and European financial institutions.

