Gov't Chief Chairs 1st Meeting of National Committee for Gender Equality and Women’s Advancement

MOROCCO, March 20 - The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch chaired, Friday in Rabat, the first meeting of the National Committee for Gender Equality and Women’s Advancement, whose proceedings were devoted to the presentation and adoption of the strategic framework of the Government's plan for equality 2023-2026, which includes the economic empowerment program for women.

At the beginning of this meeting, Akhannouch recalled the content of the speech delivered by HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the glorious Throne Day, the Department of the Head of Government said in a statement.

He stressed, in this sense, that the royal speech "has given a new impetus, through the royal directives on the need to promote the situation of women, to guarantee all their rights and allow them to access all development areas, as well as those relating to the revision of the family code and the implementation of constitutional institutions concerned with the rights of the family and women," said the statement.

Akhannouch underlined that "the government, which is firmly committed to implementing the High Royal Directives, is determined to continue its action to promote gender equality and guarantee political, social and economic rights of women, in harmony with the constitutional provisions, the recommendations of the New Development Model and the commitments of the government program," the same source added.

He also said that the government, keen to accelerate the implementation of measures relating to women’s advancement, has ensured the establishment of the National Committee for Gender Equality and Women’s Advancement, as a mechanism to ensure the convergence of strategies and public policies relating thereto and ensuring efficient coordination between the various government departments concerned, it explained.

During this meeting, the committee members discussed and adopted the strategic framework of the government plan for equality, to which all ministerial departments have contributed and which took into account the recommendations of civil society actors.

This plan includes three main axes, namely women’s empowerment, protecting women and fighting violence against them and reinforcing values to combat stereotypes, promote women's rights and fight all forms of discrimination.

The Head of Government also called on all ministerial departments concerned to conduct final consultations to integrate into their budgetary programming for the year 2024, the measures for women’s economic empowerment related to each sector, to be strongly involved in the implementation process of the third governmental plan for equality and to commit to implement its various measures by setting efficiency indicators, said the same source.

This first meeting, during which Aawatif Hayar, Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, presented the strategic framework of the third government action plan for equality, as well as the first program on economic empowerment, was marked by the presence of several members of government.

The event was also attended by representatives of the High Commission for Planning, the interministerial delegation for human rights, the Association of Regions of Morocco, the Moroccan Association of Presidents of Communal Councils, the Moroccan Association of Presidents of Councils of Prefectures and Provinces, the General Confederation of Morocco’s Enterprises, the Feminist Action Union, the Association "JOSSOUR" Moroccan Women's Forum and the Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Morocco.

MAP: 17 March 2023