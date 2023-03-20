Submit Release
Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / The Board of Atlantic Lithium Limited ALLALLIFA "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, wishes to advise that certain Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") of the Company have purchased in the market a total of 2,454,677 ordinary shares of no par value each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 27.34p per Ordinary Share, equating to aggregate value of £671,231, as follows:

Director / PDMR Role

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased

Resultant number of Ordinary Shares beneficially held

Resultant percentage of issued share capital beneficially held

Mr Neil Herbert

Executive Chairman

1,883,177

7,348,892

1.21%

Ms Amanda Harsas

Finance Director &

Company Secretary

571,500

733,371

0.12%

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:
TABLE 1 - ISSUE OF ORDINARY SHARES

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Neil Herbert

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Atlantic Lithium Limited

b)

LEI:

213800H1JY3J7BB6BN06

4.

1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of no par in the Company

ISIN: AU0000237554

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

AUD0.455

GBP0.2758

80,492

1,802,685

d)

Aggregated information:

Purchase of 1,883,177 Ordinary Shares at an average price of GBP0.2748

(AUD0.4952) per Ordinary Share

e)

Date of the transaction:

16 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction:

AIM Market (ALL), ASX (A11)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:
TABLE 1 - ISSUE OF ORDINARY SHARES

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Amanda Harsas

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Finance Director & Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Atlantic Lithium Limited

b)

LEI:

213800H1JY3J7BB6BN06

4.

1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of no par in the Company

ISIN: AU0000237554

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

AUD0.4731

GBP0.2675

AUD0.4885

GBP0.2700

43,000

200,000

228,500

100,000

d)

Aggregated information:

Purchase of 571,500 Ordinary Shares at an average price of GBP0.2690

(AUD0.4847) per Ordinary Share

e)

Date of the transaction:

16 & 17 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction:

AIM Market (ALL), ASX (A11)

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited

Neil Herbert (Executive Chairman)

Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

IR@atlanticlithium.com.au

Tel: +61 2 8072 0640


SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser

Jeff Keating

Charlie Bouverat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Joint Company Broker

Raj Khatri

James Asensio

Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500

Liberum Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker

Scott Mathieson

Edward Thomas

Kane Collings

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000


Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Charles Goodwin

Bessie Elliot
atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium
www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium-producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.

Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licences.

