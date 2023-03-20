Global Knee Replacement Devices Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Knee Replacement Devices Market is expected to grow from USD 8.56 billion in 2023 to reach USD 12.45 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The major factor most likely to boost demand for knee replacement devices during the forecast period is an increase in the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis on a global scale.

Key Market Insights

As per the procedure type outlook, the total knee replacement is expected to be the largest segment in the global knee replacement devices market from 2023 to 2028

As per the implant type outlook, the mobile bearing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global knee replacement devices market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is analyzed to have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith+Nephew, Aesculap Implants Systems, LLC, Exactech, Inc., Medacta, MicroPort Scientific, CONMED, and Kinamed, Inc., among others are some of the key players in the global knee replacement devices market

Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Total Knee Replacement

Partial Knee Replacement

Revision Knee Replacement

Implant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Fixed Bearing

Mobile Bearing

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

