Celebrity Trainer Mario Godiva Alleges Discrimination and Files Federal Complaint Against Life Time La Jolla

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mario Godiva, a world-renowned fitness expert, celebrity trainer, and holistic health coach, has announced the filing of 10 allegations with the EEOC related to the violation of four federal statutes against his employer, Life Time La Jolla, a luxury health club and gym in California.

His complaint alleges that Life Time La Jolla engaged in preferential treatment of mostly white instructors, discrimination based on Mario's race, sexual orientation, sex, age, and disability, and retaliation for complaining about discriminatory practices. Mr. Godiva has also filed a class federal charge, and invites other impacted Life Time employees to reach out to him.

"Corporations have a tolerance level for managers who discriminate; I am taking this step because there should be zero tolerance, and everyone deserves an environment free of discrimination," said Mr. Godiva.

In fall of 2021, Mr. Godiva was excited to begin employment with Life Time La Jolla. However, it shortly became apparent that he was being placed in a holding pattern. Mr. Godiva was only given one class initially, while mostly white instructors received full-time schedules and were treated as favorites on various matters, including compensation.

The complaint further states that Mr. Godiva currently has a disability that requires a service animal, which he is very open about to everyone, including Life Time. He experienced symptoms related to his disability in June 2022. Despite having a limp, Mr. Godiva continued to teach his fitness class as scheduled. The General Manager reprimanded him aggressively in front of others for low energy.

Mr. Godiva alleges that he was subjected to a forced leave of absence. Upon his return, his class schedule was reduced from ten classes to two, and his classes were given to white female instructors. Mario complained about this to staff at Life Time several times, but no action was taken.

"After being informally advised, I am formally seeking legal counsel to represent me," said Mr. Godiva. "Additionally, current Life Time employees who feel discriminated against should contact me directly so that I can personally help them file their own charges, and we can join our voices together."

"Discrimination is very common, but it is also hard to prove. I hope that this action will lead to greater awareness of the issue of employment discrimination and encourage people to stand up for their rights," said Mr. Godiva.

Mr. Godiva's social media hashtags that feature coverage of his challenges with discrimination are #dtoo #discriminationtoo.

Mario Godiva is a world-renowned fitness expert, celebrity trainer, and holistic health coach who is passionate about mind, body, and personal transformation. With over 20 years of experience, Godiva has been tapped as an expert and featured in over 50 TV appearances and media interviews, such as The New York Times, ABC Nightline, and CNN, just to name a few.

Godiva has worked with a variety of celebs, entrepreneurs, executives, and the average person that is committed to radical change. Godiva's accolades include "One of NY's Hottest Workouts" by the NY Post, "Best Workout for Legs" by Timeout Magazine NY, and "Chicago's Best Workout" by the Chicago Tribune.

