Hauslane offers exclusive promotion to BrandSource Summit attendees

High-quality range hood brand exhibiting in Las Vegas, March 19-22

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hauslane, the world's friendliest range hood company, will showcase a variety of its kitchen ventilation products at BrandSource Summit 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where attendees are offered an exclusive free shipping promotion on kitchen ventilation products. Located in booth 2029 at Caesars Forum, from March 19 to 22, the brand will exhibit a selection of its latest releases, including under-cabinet, wall-mounted, and island range hoods.

TWEET THIS: "#Hauslane offers exclusive free shipping promotion to BrandSource Summit attendees in #LasVegas from March 19-22, in booth 2029. Learn more about the brand's product offerings here: https://hauslane.com/"

"We are eager to expand our relationships with BrandSource dealers, which is why we are excited to offer the free shipping incentive to all Summit attendees," said Calvin Ruan, co-founder and CEO of Hauslane. "We look forward to showcasing our high-performing products at the show and forging new connections with dealers from across the nation."

See below for more information about Hauslane's product offerings at BrandSource Summit 2023:

Chef Series UC-PS 18 Under Cabinet Range Hood: Hauslane's best-selling range hood is designed with dual motors to withstand high temperature cooking, and is available in a 30-inch or 36-inch stainless steel configuration, as well as a 36-inch configuration in black stainless steel.

Convertible Wall Mount WM-530 Range Hood: This 30-inch wall-mounted range hood has a fresh canopy design to complement modern kitchens. The chimney range hood offers easy installation and is designed for standard everyday cooking, including pastas, soups, and one pot meals.

IN-R100 Convertible Built-In Range Hood: This built-in range hood provides options for either ducted or ductless operation, making it a versatile option for dealers looking to sell to a wide variety of customers. The IN-R100 has a minimalist design and provides powerful suction to tackle smoke and fumes produced by heavy-duty cooking.

To learn more about Hauslane and its products, visit Hauslane.com.

About Hauslane:

Launched in 2018, Hauslane is the world's friendliest range hood company that has been transforming the century-old kitchen ventilation category with an easy, fun and informative purchase process. As one of the most successful and fastest growing new brands in the kitchen appliance industry, Hauslane puts people first by providing top-tier education, customer service and premium range hoods that eliminate grease and fumes from the kitchen. Its innovative and beautiful products enable home chefs to cook their favorite foods with confidence while also enhancing indoor air quality. For more information about Hauslane, call 800-929-0168 or visit Hauslane.com.

Media Contact

Chad Riley, Merlot Marketing.com, 916-285-9835, hauslane@merlotmarketing.com

SOURCE Hauslane