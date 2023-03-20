Penetron Technology Helps Waterproof Florida Residential Towers

The Gio Midtown and Aurora Condominiums are high-end residential projects completed in 2020 in Miami and Sunny Isles Beach, respectively. Both projects utilized Penetron crystalline technology for waterproof below-grade concrete structures, given their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean or Florida's Intracoastal Waterway.

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Gio Midtown and Aurora Condominiums are high-end residential projects completed in 2020 in Miami and Sunny Isles Beach, respectively. Both projects utilized Penetron crystalline technology for waterproof below-grade concrete structures, given their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean or Florida's Intracoastal Waterway.

The use of Penetron ADMIX SB in the elevator pits and pile caps of the Gio Midtown project and the elevator pits of the Aurora Condominiums ensured secure and waterproof below-grade foundation elements for long-term durability. The high groundwater level and extreme chloride ion exposure at both sites presented challenges, as they are major causes of concrete deterioration. The integral crystalline technology of Penetron ADMIX SB provided a permanent solution with self-healing capabilities that would guarantee a durable structure with an extended service life.

As an easily mixed component of the concrete, Penetron ADMIX SB lasts for the life of the concrete, and any hairline cracks that form throughout its service life will self-heal and seal. Independent test results have shown that concrete treated with Penetron ADMIX can last up to 60 years longer than untreated concrete. Therefore, it proved to be an optimal solution for the low-lying topography of Southern Florida and its tropical climate.

