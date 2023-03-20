Submit Release
King Coffee and Tín Thành Group partner to build a tyre plant in the US

VIETNAM, March 20 -  

HCM CITY — Vietnamese King Coffee and Tín Thành Group have entered into a partnership to build a tyre filling and recycling plant in South Carolina, the US.

The factory’s groundbreaking ceremony took place last week.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kevin Nguyễn, King Coffee's director in the US said the Vietnamese firm’s coffee products are already available in around 120 countries and territories worldwide.

They have been present in the US since 2016, available at and through retail chains like Cosco, Aldi, Amazon, and Walmart. In April 2021, King Coffee opened its first US coffee shop at Anaheim Garden Walk near Disneyland in California. King Coffee is about to start franchise deals in the US.

Lê Hoàng Diệp Thảo, King Coffee founder and CEO said: “The construction marks a key milestone in the strategic partnership of King Coffee and Tín Thành Group in the US. King Coffee expects this co-operation to help us become more competitive in the market.” 

Trần Đình Quyền, Tín Thành Group’s Chairman affirmed King Coffee’s role as its strategic partner.

He believed that with the two groups’ strengths, the co-operation would create jobs for local people and contribute to economic development in South Carolina.

Established in 2009, Tín Thành Group is a renewable energy developer in Việt Nam and the US. It has been a pioneer in using renewable energy and reducing global emissions, becoming a multi-sector business. VNS

 

