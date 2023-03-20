Telehealth platform Medigo bags $2 million in series A funding

VIETNAM, March 20 -

HCM CITY — Medigo, a Việt Nam-based telehealth platform that provides on-demand medicine prescription and delivery services, has successfully raised US$2 million in a series A funding round led by East Ventures, with the participation of Pavilion Capital and Touchstone Partners.

With the added capital, Medigo plans to strengthen its services and develop a healthcare ecosystem in Việt Nam.

“East Ventures’ investment is a powerful vote of confidence in Medigo’s vision, business model, and direction. We greatly appreciate the trust and commitment they and our other investors have placed in us and we look forward to working with them as we continue to scale up our business,” said Medigo CEO and co-founder Hà Lê.

Medigo’s platform connects customers with the nearest trusted pharmacies, providing on-demand medicine delivery services.

The Medigo app helps people find the nearest licensed pharmacies and order medicine to be delivered instantly. By offering convenient, fast, and cost-saving health services for users, the Medigo app currently has more than 500,000 active users and nearly 1,000 pharmacy partners across Việt Nam.

The new capital will enable Medigo to develop a healthcare ecosystem that includes remote doctor consultation, 24/7 quick medicine delivery, and home testing services.

Remote doctor consultation is an online connection platform with leading doctors, helping customers receive advice on health issues regardless of their location.

The platform's 24/7 quick medicine delivery service helps ensure that customers receive their medication as quickly as possible within 20 minutes.

Home testing services enable customers to perform a variety of health tests in the comfort of their own homes, including blood tests, urine tests, and pregnancy tests. The platform also aims to improve the mental and physical health of the community by optimizing operations through digital transformation.

Medigo’s vision is to develop a strong healthcare ecosystem that will benefit its customers in Việt Nam and beyond. Since its launch, Medigo has continuously improved its operations and services, optimising the user experience, as well as serving as a bridge to facilitate users' access to healthcare services safely, quickly, conveniently, and efficiently.

Medigo is a medical technology company in Việt Nam founded in 2019 that is creating a platform that connects users with high-quality healthcare services. — VNS