Hòa Bình Province exports first batch of fresh sugarcane to US

VIETNAM, March 20 - HÒA BÌNH — The first 20-tonne batch of fresh sugarcane from Hòa Bình bound for the US was announced at a ceremony held in the northern mountainous province on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Đinh Công Sứ said the province would seek ways to boost sugarcane exports, contributing to the development of the sugar industry in the locality.

The export batch was the result of over four months of negotiations between Tiến Ngân company and a US partner.

The company expects to ship between 300-500 tonnes of fresh sugarcane this year, according to its director Nguyễn Lê Điệp.

Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nguyễn Huy Nhuận, said that sugarcane could bring high economic value and has huge potential for expanding exports.

The department will create the best condition for local businesses to seek a market in the future.

The province first exported fresh sugarcane in 2020 with 5.7 tonnes, and the volume rose to 300 tonnes in 2022, with increasing orders from demanding markets such as the Republic of Korea, Japan, the UK and the EU. — VNS