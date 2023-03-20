Submit Release
News Search

There were 639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 388,057 in the last 365 days.

US businesses exploring investment, business opportunities in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, March 20 - WASHINGTON — Representatives of more than 50 US companies will visit Việt Nam from March 21-23 to discuss investment and business opportunities under an annual programme hosted by the US-ASEAN Business Council.

Vũ Tú Thành, the council’s representative in Việt Nam, said the body has organised these events for three decades, adding that this is the biggest ever mission in the country.

Streaming giant Netflix, planning to open an office in Việt Nam, and many other companies that already have business or production facilities in Việt Nam such as Apple, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo as well as those intending to expand their operations in the Southeast Asian nation are among the participants.

According to Thành, some companies are interested in Việt Nam as a manufacturing hub and provider of services, with its economic growth topping 8 per cent last year.

Among them is SpaceX which is looking to sell its satellite internet services to Việt Nam and other countries in the region.

The mission will also include semiconductors companies, pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, medical device maker Abbott, financial firms Visa and Citibank, internet and cloud companies Meta and Amazon Web Services, he said. — VNS

You just read:

US businesses exploring investment, business opportunities in Việt Nam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more