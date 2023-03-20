Global Non-Conductive Ink Market Size & Analysis
Teikoku Printing Inks Mfg, Henkel AG Co Kgaa, Poly Ink, Sun Chemical Corporation, Novacentrix, Vorbeck Materials, Applied Ink Solutions, Applied Cavitation Incorporated, and DowduPont, among others, are some of the key players in the non-conductive ink market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Non-Conductive Ink Market is projected to grow from USD 413.5 billion in 2023 to USD 628.8 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The non-conductive ink market is mainly driven by its growing application in medical devices, automotive, and other electronic sectors. Non-conductive ink acts as an additional layer and protects crucial electronic components in products. This improves its durability, strength, and performance. Due to the increase in demand for electronic devices, the global non-conductive ink market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Non-Conductive Ink Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the substrate type outlook, the glass segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the propulsion outlook, the PCB panel segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Glass
- Ceramic
- Acrylic
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- PCB Panels
- PV Panels
- LED Packaging
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
