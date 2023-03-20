[Latest] Global Running Shoe Market Size/Share Worth USD 19 Billion by 2030 at a 4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Running Shoe Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 15 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.44 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 19 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Nike Inc., ASICS, Adidas AG, Saucony, New Balance Athletics Inc., Under Armour Inc., Salomon Group, Reebok International Limited, Brooks Sports Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Hoka One One, Puma SE, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, USA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Running Shoe Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Gender (Men, Women, Kids), By Product (Treadmill, Road, Trail, Mud, Snow), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Running Shoe Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 15 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.44 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 19 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4%during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Running Shoe market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Running Shoe market.

Running Shoe Market: Overview

Running shoes or footwear are specifically made for off-road use and include many design elements not present in road models. Jogging shoes are designed to be worn while running or strolling outside on a natural surface while also utilizing the local geography.

One of the main reasons influencing the growth rate of the global running footwear market is the rising awareness of the value of fitness and the rising participation of nations in sports and games. Additionally, the simple availability of running shoes in a wide variety of price points, from cheap athletic shoes to opulent athletic shoes, is fueling the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Growth Factors

The market is primarily driven by the ongoing desire for stylish, cozy, and expensive footwear. Additionally, the market for running shoes is growing as a result of rising disposable incomes, the expansion of e-commerce, cell phones, and mobile internet connectivity.

At the same time, one of the key factors propelling the expansion of the running footwear market in the aforementioned forecast period is the increased preference for lightweight, comfortable, and stylish running shoes, particularly for jogging or running activity among individuals. Additionally, the expanding sports activity infrastructure and the growing strength of various manufacturers throughout the world will create a number of changes that will fuel the expansion of the running shoe market during the aforementioned projected period.

Segmental Overview

The market for Running Shoes is segmented into gender, product type, and distribution channel. Based on gender, in 2021, the men’s category had the highest revenue share—more than 55.0%. Until 2030, the market will be dominated by the category. As women’s interest in sports continues to rise, particularly in previously untapped countries, women’s footwear is increasingly catching up. In contrast to developing and undeveloped nations, most developed countries have a higher number of female athletes competing for their respective countries at important sporting events.

Additionally, compared to underdeveloped countries, industrialized countries have far higher levels of total fitness awareness among women. However, the situation is rapidly changing in emerging nations as a result of initiatives taken by the governments of those nations to encourage women to actively participate in sports and other fitness-related activities. In emerging markets, this is projected to significantly increase the sales of women’s athletic footwear.

On the front of distribution channels, the market share of sports footwear through the internet retail channel is anticipated to increase significantly over the following few years. Companies that make shoes are rapidly becoming more interested in growing their online presence. With a focus on online footwear sales, business models are revamping their strategy. Notably, companies like Nike and Adidas use the direct-to-consumer business strategy to sell their items online. The DTC approach enables businesses to establish direct contact with consumers, tailor the purchasing experience, and forge reliable connections.

Regional Overview

According to the study, the market value for running shoes in North America will increase significantly between 2022 and 2030. The rise of the industry will be encouraged by the United States and Canada’s growing e-commerce penetration. Millennials and generation Z spend a lot of money on athletic footwear.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 15 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 19 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 15.44 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Key Segment By Gender, Product, Distribution Channel, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Competitive Landscape

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the running shoe market . Our analysts give an overview of each player’s financial statements, along with product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of the mentioned competitors globally.

2022: According to ASICS, the GEL-KAYANO 29 running shoe will go on sale starting today. In order to develop a premium stability shoe that provides an energizing running experience, ASICS has now further enhanced the trainer, which is conceivably their most recognizable model.

Some of the prominent players

Nike Inc.

ASICS

Adidas AG

Saucony

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Salomon Group

Reebok International Limited

Brooks Sports Inc.

Mizuno Corporation

Hoka One One

Puma SE

Others

The global Running Shoe market is segmented as follows:

By Gender

Men

Women

Kids

By Product

Treadmill

Road

Trail

Mud

Snow

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

