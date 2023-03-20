Education 2.0 Conference Reviews Modern Approaches To Protecting Students From Cyber Fraud & Scams
Education 2.0 Conference is an education event devoted to helping educators with digital technology to protect their students from cyber fraud & scam offenses.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's a digital world, and students are more vulnerable than ever to online scams, cyber fraud, and other threats. That's why the Education 2.0 Conference is dedicating an entire session to reviewing and discussing the best ways to safeguard students from the threat of cyber scams and fraud. The event will be hosted at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, UAE (June 19-21, 2023) and Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, USA (July 10-12, 2023).
A key element in helping protect students from cyber fraud and scams, as reviewed by the Education 2.0 Conference team, is comprehensive cybersecurity training. By teaching students the latest cyber safety practices and offering digital safety resources, such as safe password management and reliable email address validation, students can better identify and report suspicious behavior.
Keeping this in mind, this education summit will address topics ranging from malicious software to identity theft to spam messages. Various experts will share their first-hand experiences and strategies with educators in dealing with digital scam offenses and fraud throughout the event.
As the event invites leaders from diverse backgrounds, one can expect to explore multiple perspectives and gain fresh insights into the concerns of the education and learning communities. The Education 2.0 Conference will also review some of the latest tactics being used to combat spam, secure online environments, and safeguard user information, including multi-factor authentication, network isolation, password management, and digital trust protocols.
"As our youth's digital footprint continues to rise and e-learning becomes more and more the norm, it is imperative that we develop and promote innovative methods of staying secure online. We want to create a secure environment for learning. Our focus on protecting students from cyber fraud, spam, and scams is part of a larger effort to ensure our schools and universities are equipped to teach and support students safely and effectively. That is precisely why industry professionals, government leaders, and cyber security experts will participate in the panel discussion and offer tangible solutions to mitigate risk." shared Shobhit Behal, Manager at the Education 2.0 Conference.
Apart from learning about the modern approaches against digital fraud, Education 2.0 Conference’s attendees will get to know about various teaching methods and strategies to create effective online learning plans, boost student-teacher relationships, technology trends that will redefine education space in 2023, and various other subjects through engaging sessions and discussions.
Get ready to boost your knowledge and network by joining this distinguished education summit in 2023 that aims to redefine the education space while learning about scam/fraud prevention from experts. To get more details about its upcoming editions in the USA and Dubai, please visit www.education2conf.com.
Media Contact:
Education 2.0 Conference
+1 (659) 204-3800
contact@education2conf.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube