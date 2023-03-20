Submit Release
Global Load Monitoring System Market Size & Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Load Monitoring System Market is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2023 to USD 7.1 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers in the load monitoring system market include the increasing demand in the food & beverage, agriculture, healthcare, and construction industries, the growing demand for smart systems for continuous evaluation of machinery working, and the growing need for reducing production stoppages stemming from improper maintenance.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Load Monitoring System Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the offering outlook, the load cell segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the technology outlook, the analog segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Flintec, Mettler Toledo, Percia Molen, Spectris, Vishay Precision Group, Eilersen Electric Digital Systems, Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Wirop Industrial, and Mantracourt Electronics among others, are some of the key players in the load monitoring system market

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Load Cell
  • Indicator
  • Data Logging Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Analog
  • Digital

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Healthcare
  • Aerospace

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

