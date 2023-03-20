Pre-packed Chromatography Columns Market is Anticipated to Surpass US$ 542.23 million by 2030: Data Analysis by Experts Growth Plus Reports
/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pre-packed chromatography columns market is expected to clock US$ 542.23 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.10% from 2022 to 2030, states Growth Plus Reports.
Chromatography is an analytical technique for separating diverse components and chemical combinations. Chromatography is essential in the purification of biopharmaceutical products. Pre-packed columns are filled and instantly connected to the chromatography apparatus. The principal applications of chromatography include sample preparation, desalting, protein purification, and many more. On the basis of the basic techniques, chromatography may be further categorized into numerous sub-segments, such as liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, ion-exchange chromatography, and affinity chromatography.
Pre-packed Chromatography Columns Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2021
|US$ 269 million
|Revenue forecast in 2030
|US$ 542.23 million
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 8.10% from 2022 to 2030
|Base year for estimation
|2021
|Forecast period
|2022-2030
|Historical Year
|2020
|Segments covered
|Product, Technique, Application, End-user, and Region
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
The overall demand for pre-packed chromatography columns is growing to the ease of use and increasing application base, including pharmaceuticals, F&B, and water treatment industries. The growing pharmaceutical industry is enabling increased demand for chromatography columns for the purification and analysis of novel biopharmaceuticals. Advancements in technology, including the development of new materials and the miniaturization of chromatography systems, have driven the demand for pre-packed chromatography columns. These advancements have made pre-packed columns more effective and efficient in various applications. The demand for pre-packed chromatography columns is growing in the water and wastewater treatment industry due to their use in water purification and removal of contaminants. The food and beverage industry is growing, leading to an increased demand for pre-packed chromatography columns to analyze and purify food and beverage products. Pre-packed chromatography columns are cost-effective compared to traditional ones, making them a popular choice for various applications.
Market Drivers
The global pre-packed chromatography columns market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. The rising use of chromatography in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors is driving the growth of this market. As healthcare facilities improve, there is a greater desire for tailored pharmaceuticals and therapies, driving market expansion. Furthermore, the expanding need for disposable systems in the downstream procedure expects market development. Increasing R&D efforts and government spending also contribute to market expansion.
Additionally, increased collaboration and/or partnership for advanced medication development substantially influence market development. Because it is a low-cost purification test process to approve new pharmaceuticals, chromatography procedures are in high demand in the market. Moreover, as it is a low-cost purification test process for the clearance of innovative pharmaceuticals, the market demand for chromatography procedures has expanded, boosting the overall market growth.
The global pre-packed chromatography columns market has been analyzed from five perspectives: by product, technique, application, end-user, and region.
Excerpts from ‘By Technique Segmentation’
Based on technique, the global pre-packed chromatography columns market has been segmented into:
- Multimodal Chromatography
- Affinity Chromatography
- Ion-Exchange Chromatography
- Gel Filtration Chromatography
- Hydrophobic Stationary Phase Chromatography
The ion-exchange chromatography category dominates the market with the largest revenue share. In nutrition research, ion exchange chromatography is used to assess proteins from meals and to analyze the influence of various dietary components on health, such as the extraction of high-value proteins from chemicals and the study of contaminants in drinkable water, among other things. It is also handy for routinely examining amino acid combinations. As a result of these considerations, the ion exchange chromatography sector is dominant.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
The global pre-packed chromatography columns market has been segmented into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
North America holds the largest revenue share in the market. The growth of this regional market can be ascribed to the increased penetration of innovative technology with continuous product launches. Furthermore, the presence of significant pharmaceutical and biopharma businesses and increased collaboration among key market participants stimulate the growth of this regional market. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to increase significantly. The Asia Pacific pre-packed chromatography columns market expansion is also linked to the developing healthcare infrastructure due to the increased usage of innovative technologies. Furthermore, increasing biotechnology and pharma companies in this region further contribute to the growth of the Asia Pacific market.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
The prominent players operating in the global pre-packed chromatography columns market are:
- Sartorius AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Tosoh Corporation
- Atoll GmbH
- Repligen Corp.
- ChromaNik Technologies Inc.
- Daicel Corporation
- VWR International Llc.
