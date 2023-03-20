A "Tail" of Two Friendly Dogs Teaches Young Readers to Stand Up for Themselves

Stella and Shaggy work together to find a way to make playtime fun for both of them

Author of the "Tebow Tails" book series, Tracey Sullivan, adds to her collection of animal-led children's books with her newest publication, "A Weekend with Shaggy."

"A Weekend with Shaggy" follows two fun-loving dogs, named Shaggy and Stella. While Shaggy is visiting his cousin Stella for the weekend, he declares that he is going to make all the rules for the games they play. Together they play "circus," "farm," "house," "school," and get up to mischief.

"The two dogs in the story are based off of dogs that belong to my son and daughter," Sullivan said. "Shaggy is my daughters' dog, while Stella is my son's. Some of their behaviors in the story are things that they actually do in real life."

As playtime goes on, Stella finds herself more and more unhappy as Shaggy assigns her to unfair roles in their games. Her excitement to play with her cousin wains and she begins to look forward to him going home. It's only when Stella decides to find her voice and stand up to Shaggy, that playtime becomes fun for both of them again.

"I want young readers to learn from Shaggy and Stella's relationship," Sullivan said. "All children should learn how to stand up for themselves when they feel like they are being treated unfairly. It's no fun to play with someone whose controlling and bossy."

Sullivan plans to continue her collection of children's books, to help readers learn other valuable life lessons.

"A Weekend with Shaggy"

By Tracey Sullivan

ISBN: 9781665732215 (softcover); 978166573222 (hardcover); 9781665732475 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Tracey Sullivan is an award-winning author for children's books teaching about determination, imagination, and friendship. She earned her master's degree in education and accounting from the University of South Florida and the University of Florida. Sullivan has been a math professor at St. Petersburg College. She lives in Clearwater Beach, Fla., with her three dogs: Tebow, Caspar and Lily.

