InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 20

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHGIHGICHGF
The Company announces that on 17 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|17 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|3,000
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 52.2800
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 54.0400
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 52.8510
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,163,532 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 3,000 GB
Date of purchases: 17 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Cboe BXE
|
Cboe CXE
|
Turquoise
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
3,000
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 54.0400
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 52.2800
|
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
|
£ 52.8510
Detailed information:
|
Transaction Date
|
Time
|
Time Zone
|
Volume
|
Price (GBP)
|
Trading Venue
|
Transaction ID
|
17/03/2023
|
08:39:16
|
GMT
|
67
|
54.0400
|
XLON
|
731132962283289
|
17/03/2023
|
08:51:07
|
GMT
|
52
|
53.8200
|
XLON
|
731132962284911
|
17/03/2023
|
09:24:34
|
GMT
|
73
|
53.6800
|
XLON
|
731132962289046
|
17/03/2023
|
09:31:20
|
GMT
|
71
|
53.6600
|
XLON
|
731132962289695
|
17/03/2023
|
09:52:43
|
GMT
|
76
|
53.6400
|
XLON
|
731132962291649
|
17/03/2023
|
10:09:54
|
GMT
|
76
|
53.6400
|
XLON
|
731132962293803
|
17/03/2023
|
10:17:53
|
GMT
|
62
|
53.3200
|
XLON
|
731132962297652
|
17/03/2023
|
10:20:58
|
GMT
|
50
|
53.3000
|
XLON
|
731132962298116
|
17/03/2023
|
10:25:28
|
GMT
|
74
|
53.4000
|
XLON
|
731132962299076
|
17/03/2023
|
10:46:34
|
GMT
|
71
|
53.2800
|
XLON
|
731132962301205
|
17/03/2023
|
10:52:44
|
GMT
|
21
|
53.2200
|
XLON
|
731132962307273
|
17/03/2023
|
10:52:44
|
GMT
|
41
|
53.2200
|
XLON
|
731132962307255
|
17/03/2023
|
10:55:59
|
GMT
|
3
|
53.2200
|
XLON
|
731132962313133
|
17/03/2023
|
10:55:59
|
GMT
|
16
|
53.2200
|
XLON
|
731132962313210
|
17/03/2023
|
10:55:59
|
GMT
|
44
|
53.2200
|
XLON
|
731132962313159
|
17/03/2023
|
10:59:14
|
GMT
|
36
|
53.3200
|
XLON
|
731132962318347
|
17/03/2023
|
10:59:14
|
GMT
|
42
|
53.3200
|
XLON
|
731132962318318
|
17/03/2023
|
11:11:31
|
GMT
|
3
|
53.1800
|
XLON
|
731132962321247
|
17/03/2023
|
11:14:50
|
GMT
|
73
|
53.1000
|
XLON
|
731132962321576
|
17/03/2023
|
11:49:20
|
GMT
|
66
|
52.9400
|
XLON
|
731132962324680
|
17/03/2023
|
12:16:07
|
GMT
|
71
|
52.9400
|
XLON
|
731132962327394
|
17/03/2023
|
12:31:31
|
GMT
|
67
|
52.6400
|
XLON
|
731132962328920
|
17/03/2023
|
12:46:32
|
GMT
|
64
|
52.7200
|
XLON
|
731132962330155
|
17/03/2023
|
13:04:49
|
GMT
|
73
|
52.4400
|
XLON
|
731132962332038
|
17/03/2023
|
13:32:30
|
GMT
|
92
|
52.9000
|
XLON
|
731132962336836
|
17/03/2023
|
13:40:39
|
GMT
|
66
|
52.7200
|
XLON
|
731132962339277
|
17/03/2023
|
13:53:05
|
GMT
|
21
|
52.7800
|
XLON
|
731132962341769
|
17/03/2023
|
13:53:05
|
GMT
|
56
|
52.7800
|
XLON
|
731132962341770
|
17/03/2023
|
14:08:07
|
GMT
|
78
|
52.8600
|
XLON
|
731132962345350
|
17/03/2023
|
14:26:21
|
GMT
|
69
|
52.6800
|
XLON
|
731132962348940
|
17/03/2023
|
14:32:51
|
GMT
|
28
|
52.6200
|
XLON
|
731132962350814
|
17/03/2023
|
14:32:51
|
GMT
|
50
|
52.6200
|
XLON
|
731132962350813
|
17/03/2023
|
14:39:25
|
GMT
|
100
|
52.5000
|
XLON
|
731132962352389
|
17/03/2023
|
14:49:44
|
GMT
|
132
|
52.5200
|
XLON
|
731132962354816
|
17/03/2023
|
14:54:26
|
GMT
|
74
|
52.4800
|
XLON
|
731132962355765
|
17/03/2023
|
15:01:37
|
GMT
|
70
|
52.4400
|
XLON
|
731132962357066
|
17/03/2023
|
15:10:12
|
GMT
|
80
|
52.5000
|
XLON
|
731132962358573
|
17/03/2023
|
15:13:30
|
GMT
|
82
|
52.5600
|
XLON
|
731132962359087
|
17/03/2023
|
15:18:17
|
GMT
|
74
|
52.5800
|
XLON
|
731132962360083
|
17/03/2023
|
15:28:23
|
GMT
|
63
|
52.4800
|
XLON
|
731132962362266
|
17/03/2023
|
15:39:11
|
GMT
|
88
|
52.3000
|
XLON
|
731132962364159
|
17/03/2023
|
15:48:37
|
GMT
|
7
|
52.3400
|
XLON
|
731132962365818
|
17/03/2023
|
15:48:37
|
GMT
|
119
|
52.3400
|
XLON
|
731132962365819
|
17/03/2023
|
15:59:05
|
GMT
|
74
|
52.4000
|
XLON
|
731132962367632
|
17/03/2023
|
16:08:44
|
GMT
|
30
|
52.4000
|
XLON
|
731132962369490
|
17/03/2023
|
16:08:44
|
GMT
|
59
|
52.4000
|
XLON
|
731132962369491
|
17/03/2023
|
16:21:32
|
GMT
|
96
|
52.4000
|
XLON
|
731132962372825
|
17/03/2023
|
16:27:45
|
GMT
|
24
|
52.3400
|
XLON
|
731132962374628
|
17/03/2023
|
16:27:45
|
GMT
|
33
|
52.3400
|
XLON
|
731132962374629
|
17/03/2023
|
16:28:53
|
GMT
|
25
|
52.2800
|
XLON
|
731132962375008
|
17/03/2023
|
16:29:51
|
GMT
|
6
|
52.3000
|
XLON
|
731132962375394
|
17/03/2023
|
16:29:51
|
GMT
|
12
|
52.3000
|
XLON
|
731132962375393
