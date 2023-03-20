InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 20

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHGIHGICHGF

The Company announces that on 17 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 17 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 52.2800 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.0400 Average price paid per share: £ 52.8510

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,163,532 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 GB

Date of purchases: 17 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.0400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 52.2800 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 52.8510

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 17/03/2023 08:39:16 GMT 67 54.0400 XLON 731132962283289 17/03/2023 08:51:07 GMT 52 53.8200 XLON 731132962284911 17/03/2023 09:24:34 GMT 73 53.6800 XLON 731132962289046 17/03/2023 09:31:20 GMT 71 53.6600 XLON 731132962289695 17/03/2023 09:52:43 GMT 76 53.6400 XLON 731132962291649 17/03/2023 10:09:54 GMT 76 53.6400 XLON 731132962293803 17/03/2023 10:17:53 GMT 62 53.3200 XLON 731132962297652 17/03/2023 10:20:58 GMT 50 53.3000 XLON 731132962298116 17/03/2023 10:25:28 GMT 74 53.4000 XLON 731132962299076 17/03/2023 10:46:34 GMT 71 53.2800 XLON 731132962301205 17/03/2023 10:52:44 GMT 21 53.2200 XLON 731132962307273 17/03/2023 10:52:44 GMT 41 53.2200 XLON 731132962307255 17/03/2023 10:55:59 GMT 3 53.2200 XLON 731132962313133 17/03/2023 10:55:59 GMT 16 53.2200 XLON 731132962313210 17/03/2023 10:55:59 GMT 44 53.2200 XLON 731132962313159 17/03/2023 10:59:14 GMT 36 53.3200 XLON 731132962318347 17/03/2023 10:59:14 GMT 42 53.3200 XLON 731132962318318 17/03/2023 11:11:31 GMT 3 53.1800 XLON 731132962321247 17/03/2023 11:14:50 GMT 73 53.1000 XLON 731132962321576 17/03/2023 11:49:20 GMT 66 52.9400 XLON 731132962324680 17/03/2023 12:16:07 GMT 71 52.9400 XLON 731132962327394 17/03/2023 12:31:31 GMT 67 52.6400 XLON 731132962328920 17/03/2023 12:46:32 GMT 64 52.7200 XLON 731132962330155 17/03/2023 13:04:49 GMT 73 52.4400 XLON 731132962332038 17/03/2023 13:32:30 GMT 92 52.9000 XLON 731132962336836 17/03/2023 13:40:39 GMT 66 52.7200 XLON 731132962339277 17/03/2023 13:53:05 GMT 21 52.7800 XLON 731132962341769 17/03/2023 13:53:05 GMT 56 52.7800 XLON 731132962341770 17/03/2023 14:08:07 GMT 78 52.8600 XLON 731132962345350 17/03/2023 14:26:21 GMT 69 52.6800 XLON 731132962348940 17/03/2023 14:32:51 GMT 28 52.6200 XLON 731132962350814 17/03/2023 14:32:51 GMT 50 52.6200 XLON 731132962350813 17/03/2023 14:39:25 GMT 100 52.5000 XLON 731132962352389 17/03/2023 14:49:44 GMT 132 52.5200 XLON 731132962354816 17/03/2023 14:54:26 GMT 74 52.4800 XLON 731132962355765 17/03/2023 15:01:37 GMT 70 52.4400 XLON 731132962357066 17/03/2023 15:10:12 GMT 80 52.5000 XLON 731132962358573 17/03/2023 15:13:30 GMT 82 52.5600 XLON 731132962359087 17/03/2023 15:18:17 GMT 74 52.5800 XLON 731132962360083 17/03/2023 15:28:23 GMT 63 52.4800 XLON 731132962362266 17/03/2023 15:39:11 GMT 88 52.3000 XLON 731132962364159 17/03/2023 15:48:37 GMT 7 52.3400 XLON 731132962365818 17/03/2023 15:48:37 GMT 119 52.3400 XLON 731132962365819 17/03/2023 15:59:05 GMT 74 52.4000 XLON 731132962367632 17/03/2023 16:08:44 GMT 30 52.4000 XLON 731132962369490 17/03/2023 16:08:44 GMT 59 52.4000 XLON 731132962369491 17/03/2023 16:21:32 GMT 96 52.4000 XLON 731132962372825 17/03/2023 16:27:45 GMT 24 52.3400 XLON 731132962374628 17/03/2023 16:27:45 GMT 33 52.3400 XLON 731132962374629 17/03/2023 16:28:53 GMT 25 52.2800 XLON 731132962375008 17/03/2023 16:29:51 GMT 6 52.3000 XLON 731132962375394 17/03/2023 16:29:51 GMT 12 52.3000 XLON 731132962375393

