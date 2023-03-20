Debut Author Looks to Help Others Exceed Their Limits and Live Life to the Fullest

Author Lim Hui Fang addresses issues ranging from relationships to money matters

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When she was young, author Lim Hui Fang had a traumatic experience, that left her with baggage that weighed on her for years. It led her to question the meaning of life and drove her to find a way to make a change for herself. She went on to attend several transformational courses, and began her personal journey of self-improvement.

Throughout this process, Lim worked on herself and uncovered ways to unlock her potential and live her best life. It became her calling to share these insights with others so they too can empower themselves to realize their dreams. She shares this knowledge in her new book "Empowering Ourselves: Keys to Unlocking our Potential and Living our Best Lives."

"It became my passion to share with others on how we can live our best lives," Lim said. "I wanted to share with others the essence of my learnings and realizations and guide them on how they can systematically transform themselves and their surroundings to lead more fulfilling lives."

According to her, "Empowering Ourselves" can lead to paradigm shifts in the way we think and free us from our past conditioning. The book is designed to be easy to read, guiding readers on how they can work on themselves to remove the negative emotions that block them from achieving their goals. Lim walks readers through the process of cultivating positive emotions to displace negative ones and achieving a healthy mindset to set them up for success.

Lim shares her tools for growth as they applied to her own struggles, offering readers insight to her personal journey. She provides practical tips that are broken down into bite-sized pieces that can be tackled one at a time.

"Just like a seed, all of us have a great deal of undeveloped potential that we are unaware of," Lim said. "However, with the right conditions, the seed will blossom into a beautiful plant." She believes that this book will help readers to create the right conditions for them to lead a more effective, fulfilling and joyful life.

ISBN: 9781543768688 (softcover); 9781543768701 (hardcover); 9781543768695 (electronic)

Available at Partridge, [Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Lim Hui Fang set up the Happy and Healthy Interest Group in Sennett Estate and has been conducting weekly classes to share her knowledge in this area with the residents for more than two years before the COVID pandemic and have since resumed them after the relaxation measures. She obtained a Diploma in Diet & Nutrition from iTEC (Distinction), Certificate in Holistic Nutrition & Consultation Skills (Distinction), Diploma in Yoga Teacher Training and Advanced Certificate in Traditional Chinese Medicine. Fang was a former Banker who holds an MBA from Schulich School of Business at York University, Canada. To learn more, please visit https://www.partridgepublishing.com/en-sg/bookstore/bookdetails/821472-empowering-ourselves.

