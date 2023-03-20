Search Influence and Tulane SoPA Present: The Devil's in the Details: Technical SEO to Solve Website Woes #UPCEA2023

Are you a higher education institution looking to increase your search visibility and website traffic? If so, you won't want to miss this session at the upcoming UPCEA Annual Conference (University Professional & Continuing Education Association).

NEW ORLEANS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, March 23rd at 2pm, join Paula French of Search Influence and Alicia Jasmin of Tulane University, as they discuss how to use technical SEO to ensure your website structure doesn't hurt your rankings, the impact of subdomains and microsites, and how to pull off a seamless website migration.

Search engine optimization (SEO) is an essential factor for any educational institution. It is critical to understand the implications of higher education technical SEO, as it can affect the organic traffic to your website and the quality of prospective students who use it. SEO is all about updating existing elements, auditing for broken links, creating internal links, and making sure all technical issues are resolved.

"The session will be a rich discussion rooted in our experience working with complex university websites, including the 7 years of experience collaborating with Tulane SoPA," says Paula French, "Alicia and I each bring a different perspective to this conversation: Alicia speaks from the university marketing side, and I speak from the SEO agency side. We have tips on how we've bridged the gap in priorities to make the best experience for the student."

Organic search can be difficult to understand, as it requires understanding the intent of the user. As a result, it's important to have a keyword strategy that aligns with the target audiences of your educational institution.

This session at UPCEA 2023 will also cover the importance of having a well-thought-out SEO strategy in your higher education digital marketing plan. This includes avoiding duplicate content and ensuring all efforts are done to optimize the user's overall experience.

Don't miss your chance to learn more about technical SEO and how it can help your educational institution. Join the experts at the UPCEA Annual Conference on Thursday, March 23rd at 2pm and discover the key to solving your website woes.

About the Speakers:

Paula French, Director of Sales & Marketing at Search Influence

Paula French is a results-driven marketer with 13 years of experience. Paula helps clients optimize their potential by identifying the best mix of digital marketing strategies. She's worked with clients at all stages of the process to solve their digital marketing challenges and has grown and led teams to do the same.

Alicia Jasmin, Director of Marketing & Communications, Tulane School of Professional Advancement

Alicia Jasmin has expertise in higher education, strategic communications, and community relations. From 2007-2019 she held several roles in the Tulane University Office of Marketing and Communications helping shape Tulane's brand. Before rejoining Tulane, she led community relations efforts at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

About Search Influence:

Search Influence is a women-owned, ROI-focused, digital marketing agency that helps institutions drive prospects into and through the recruitment funnel with analytics-backed strategies that include search engine optimization and paid digital advertising.

Founded in 2006, Search Influence's core purpose is to optimize potential. We collaborate with well-regarded institutions both nationally and locally in New Orleans. Clients include Tulane University School of Professional Advancement, Tulane University School of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Public Policy, and Palo Alto University.

