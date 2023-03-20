Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against Cue Health Inc. for Allegedly Failing to Provide Employees' Rest Periods

Cue Health Inc. allegedly failed to fully relieve employees for their legally required off-duty rest breaks.

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Cue Health Inc., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Cue Health Inc. is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court, Case No. 37-2023-00009760-CU-OE-CTL. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the complaint filed, Cue Health Inc. failed to pay employees their accurate sick pay wages, which violates California Labor Code Section 246. Employees routinely earned non-discretionary incentive wages which increased their regular rate of pay. However, when paid sick pay wages, it was allegedly paid at the base rate of pay rather than the higher regular rate of pay.

The complaint further alleges Cue Health Inc. restricted employees from unconstrained walks in which employees could not leave work premises during their rest period. The applicable California Wage Order requires employers to provide employees with off-duty rest periods, which the California Supreme Court defined as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

